Morning Report: 49ers Bolster Defense During Day 2 of Free Agency

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, March 17th.
New and Notable
49ers Sign DL Javon Hargrave to a Four-Year Deal
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Javon Hargrave to a four-year deal.
Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Defensive Tackle Javon Hargrave
The San Francisco 49ers ended the 2022 season as the NFL's No. 1 defense and, in one of their first moves during the NFL free agency period, further bolstered a defensive front anchored by Arik Armstead and AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa. On Thursday, the team signed a highly coveted free agent in Javon Hargrave to a four-year deal through the 2027 season. Hargrave heads to The Bay after spending the past three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.
49ers Sign QB Sam Darnold to a One-Year Deal
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed QB Sam Darnold to a one-year deal.
Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Quarterback Sam Darnold
The San Francisco 49ers quarterback room looks much different than it did a year ago. With the departure of Jimmy Garoppolo and both Trey Lance and Brock Purdy still working their way back from injury, the 49ers braintrust opted to bring in a veteran reinforcement to the team, signing quarterback Sam Darnold to a one-year deal on Thursday. He reunites with former Carolina Panthers teammate and current 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey who was acquired via trade in Week 7 of the 2022 season.
49ers Sign DL Clelin Ferrell to a One-Year Deal
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Clelin Ferrell to a one-year deal.
49ers Sign CB Isaiah Oliver to a Two-Year Deal
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Isaiah Oliver to a two-year deal.
49ers Re-Sign LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
The San Francisco 49ers today announced that the team has re-signed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year deal.
