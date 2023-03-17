Morning Report: 49ers Bolster Defense During Day 2 of Free Agency

Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Quarterback Sam Darnold

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback room looks much different than it did a year ago. With the departure of Jimmy Garoppolo and both Trey Lance and Brock Purdy still working their way back from injury, the 49ers braintrust opted to bring in a veteran reinforcement to the team, signing quarterback Sam Darnold to a one-year deal on Thursday. He reunites with former Carolina Panthers teammate and current 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey who was acquired via trade in Week 7 of the 2022 season.