Morning Report: 49ers Bolster Defense During Day 2 of Free Agency

Mar 17, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, March 17th.

New and Notable

49ers Sign DL Javon Hargrave to a Four-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Javon Hargrave to a four-year deal.

Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Defensive Tackle Javon Hargrave

The San Francisco 49ers ended the 2022 season as the NFL's No. 1 defense and, in one of their first moves during the NFL free agency period, further bolstered a defensive front anchored by Arik Armstead and AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa. On Thursday, the team signed a highly coveted free agent in Javon Hargrave to a four-year deal through the 2027 season. Hargrave heads to The Bay after spending the past three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

49ers Sign QB Sam Darnold to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed QB Sam Darnold to a one-year deal.

Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Quarterback Sam Darnold

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback room looks much different than it did a year ago. With the departure of Jimmy Garoppolo and both Trey Lance and Brock Purdy still working their way back from injury, the 49ers braintrust opted to bring in a veteran reinforcement to the team, signing quarterback Sam Darnold to a one-year deal on Thursday. He reunites with former Carolina Panthers teammate and current 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey who was acquired via trade in Week 7 of the 2022 season.

49ers Sign DL Clelin Ferrell to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Clelin Ferrell to a one-year deal.

49ers Sign CB Isaiah Oliver to a Two-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Isaiah Oliver to a two-year deal.

49ers Re-Sign LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

The San Francisco 49ers today announced that the team has re-signed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year deal.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

Welcome to The Bay: 49ers Sign 2023 Free Agents

Meet the newest San Francisco 49ers who signed with the team during the NFL free agency period.

DL Javon Hargrave
1 / 12

DL Javon Hargrave

Eric Christian Smith/AP Images
DL Javon Hargrave
2 / 12

DL Javon Hargrave

Rich Schultz/AP Images
DL Javon Hargrave
3 / 12

DL Javon Hargrave

Matt York/AP Images
QB Sam Darnold
4 / 12

QB Sam Darnold

Jacob Kupferman/AP Images
QB Sam Darnold
5 / 12

QB Sam Darnold

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
QB Sam Darnold, RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 12

QB Sam Darnold, RB Christian McCaffrey

Nell Redmond/AP Images
DL Clelin Ferrell
7 / 12

DL Clelin Ferrell

Rick Scuteri/AP Images
DL Clelin Ferrell
8 / 12

DL Clelin Ferrell

Mark Zaleski/AP Images
DL Clelin Ferrell
9 / 12

DL Clelin Ferrell

John Locher/AP Images
CB Isaiah Oliver
10 / 12

CB Isaiah Oliver

Danny Karnik/AP Images
CB Isaiah Oliver
11 / 12

CB Isaiah Oliver

Danny Karnik/AP Images
CB Isaiah Oliver
12 / 12

CB Isaiah Oliver

John Bazemore/AP Images
49ers 2023 Free Agents Arrive at Team Headquarters

Go behind the scenes as San Francisco's newest players signed their contracts, met with the media and toured the team facility.

General Manager John Lynch, DL Javon Hargrave, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, QB Sam Darnold, DL Clelin Ferrell
1 / 17

General Manager John Lynch, DL Javon Hargrave, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, QB Sam Darnold, DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold, DL Clelin Ferrell
2 / 17

DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold, DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Hargrave
3 / 17

LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
4 / 17

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
5 / 17

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, WR Deebo Samuel, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold
6 / 17

DL Clelin Ferrell, WR Deebo Samuel, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
7 / 17

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold
8 / 17

DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold, 49ers CEO Jed York
9 / 17

DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold, 49ers CEO Jed York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
10 / 17

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold
11 / 17

LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
12 / 17

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold
13 / 17

DL Clelin Ferrell, DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
14 / 17

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
15 / 17

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
16 / 17

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold, DL Clelin Ferrell
17 / 17

DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold, DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
