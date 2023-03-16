49ers Sign DL Clelin Ferrell to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Clelin Ferrell to a one-year deal.

Ferrell (6-4, 265) was originally drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders as the fourth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year NFL career with the Raiders (2019-22), he has appeared in 58 games (30 starts) and registered 102 tackles, 11 passes defensed, 10.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Ferrell has also appeared in one postseason game.

Last season with the Raiders, Ferrell appeared in 16 games (four starts) and finished with 25 tackles, 2.0 sacks and two passes defensed.