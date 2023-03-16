Presented by

49ers Sign DL Clelin Ferrell to a One-Year Deal

Mar 16, 2023 at 01:35 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Clelin Ferrell to a one-year deal.

Ferrell (6-4, 265) was originally drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders as the fourth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year NFL career with the Raiders (2019-22), he has appeared in 58 games (30 starts) and registered 102 tackles, 11 passes defensed, 10.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Ferrell has also appeared in one postseason game.

Last season with the Raiders, Ferrell appeared in 16 games (four starts) and finished with 25 tackles, 2.0 sacks and two passes defensed.

A 25-year-old native of Richmond, VA, Ferrell attended Clemson University for four years (2015-18) where he started all 44 games he appeared in and registered 166 tackles, 50 tackles for loss, 27.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. While at Clemson, Ferrell was a two-time All-American, a two-time National Champion and won the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year Award and the Ted Hendricks Award as a junior in 2018.

