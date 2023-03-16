Presented by

49ers Re-Sign LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Mar 16, 2023 at 11:45 AM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced that the team has re-signed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year deal.

Flannigan-Fowles (6-2, 223) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on March 3, 2019. After spending his rookie season on the team's practice squad, he appeared in 45 games (three starts) and registered 31 tackles and 1.0 sack as well as 29 tackles on special teams over the following three seasons (2020-22). Flannigan-Fowles has also appeared in six postseason games for San Francisco where he added one tackle and two tackles on special teams.

In 2022, Flannigan-Fowles appeared in all 17 games and notched seven tackles, including his first career sack. He also added 15 tackles on special teams, which was the fifth-most in the NFL in 2022. Flannigan-Fowles also appeared in all three postseason contests where he registered one tackle on defense and two tackles on special teams.

A 26-year-old native of Tucson, AZ, Flannigan-Fowles attended the University of Arizona (2015-18) where he played in 50 games (36 starts) and registered 243 tackles, including 10 for a loss, 22 passes defensed, six interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Related Content

news

49ers Re-Sign OL Jake Brendel to a Four-Year Deal

The 49ers have re-signed offensive lineman Jake Brendel to a four-year deal through the 2026 season.

news

49ers Re-Sign Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a One-Year Deal

The 49ers have signed safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Sign Kevin Givens to a One-Year Extension

The 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kevin Givens to a two-year extension.

news

49ers Sign Colton McKivitz to Two-Year Extension

The 49ers have signed offensive lineman Colton McKivitz to a two-year extension.

news

49ers Sign Taybor Pepper to Three-Year Extension

The 49ers have signed LS Taybor Pepper to a three-year extension and tendered a one-year contract to WR Jauan Jennings.

news

49ers Sign DB Parker to Reserve/Future Contract

The San Francisco 49ers have signed DB A.J. Parker to a Reserve/Future contract.

news

49ers Activate RB Elijah Mitchell from the Injured Reserve List

The San Francisco 49ers activated the running back from the Injured Reserve list and made other roster moves ahead of #AZvsSF.

news

49ers Waive Defensive Lineman from Roster, Quarterback from Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have waived two players on Tuesday.

news

49ers Activate WR Martin and DL Turay from the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have promoted WR Tay Martin and DL Kemoko Turay to the active roster ahead of the team's Week 17 contest.

news

49ers Sign LB Robinson to the Practice Squad; Release CB Swilling

The 49ers have signed LB Curtis Robinson to the team's practice squad and released CB Tre Swilling.

news

49ers Activate DT Javon Kinlaw From Injured Reserve List

The 49ers have activated Javon Kinlaw from the Injured Reserve list and made other roster moves.

Advertising