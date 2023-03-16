49ers Re-Sign LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

The San Francisco 49ers today announced that the team has re-signed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year deal.

Flannigan-Fowles (6-2, 223) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on March 3, 2019. After spending his rookie season on the team's practice squad, he appeared in 45 games (three starts) and registered 31 tackles and 1.0 sack as well as 29 tackles on special teams over the following three seasons (2020-22). Flannigan-Fowles has also appeared in six postseason games for San Francisco where he added one tackle and two tackles on special teams.

In 2022, Flannigan-Fowles appeared in all 17 games and notched seven tackles, including his first career sack. He also added 15 tackles on special teams, which was the fifth-most in the NFL in 2022. Flannigan-Fowles also appeared in all three postseason contests where he registered one tackle on defense and two tackles on special teams.