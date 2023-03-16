Presented by

49ers Sign CB Isaiah Oliver to a Two-Year Deal

Mar 16, 2023 at 03:30 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Isaiah Oliver to a two-year deal.

Oliver (6-0, 210) was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round (58th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Falcons (2018-22), he has appeared in 62 games (38 starts) and registered 195 tackles, 34 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, 2.0 sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Last season with the Falcons, Oliver appeared in 12 games (five starts) and finished with 36 tackles, seven passes defensed, 1.0 sack and one interception which he returned for 27 yards.

A 26-year-old native of Phoenix, AZ, Oliver attended the University of Colorado for three years (2015-17) where he appeared in 36 games (25 starts) and registered 82 tackles, 32 passes defensed and three interceptions. While at Colorado, Oliver earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors as a junior in 2017.

