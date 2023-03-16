49ers Sign QB Sam Darnold to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed QB Sam Darnold to a one-year deal.

Darnold (6-3, 225) was originally drafted by the New York Jets as the third overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Jets (2018-20) and Carolina Panthers (2021-22), he has appeared in 56 games (55 starts) and completed 1,054 of 1,765 passing attempts (59.7%) for 11,767 yards, 61 touchdowns and a passer rating of 78.2 to go along with 188 carries for 745 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

In 2022 with the Panthers, Darnold started six games and completed 82 of 140 passing attempts (58.6%) for 1,143 yards, seven touchdowns and a passer rating of 92.6 to go along with 26 rushes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.