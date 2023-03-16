Presented by

49ers Sign QB Sam Darnold to a One-Year Deal

Mar 16, 2023 at 02:10 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed QB Sam Darnold to a one-year deal.

Darnold (6-3, 225) was originally drafted by the New York Jets as the third overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Jets (2018-20) and Carolina Panthers (2021-22), he has appeared in 56 games (55 starts) and completed 1,054 of 1,765 passing attempts (59.7%) for 11,767 yards, 61 touchdowns and a passer rating of 78.2 to go along with 188 carries for 745 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

In 2022 with the Panthers, Darnold started six games and completed 82 of 140 passing attempts (58.6%) for 1,143 yards, seven touchdowns and a passer rating of 92.6 to go along with 26 rushes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

A 25-year-old native of San Clemente, CA, Darnold attended the University of Southern California for three years (2015-17) where he appeared in 27 games (24 starts) and completed 549 of 846 passing attempts (64.9%) for 7,229 yards and 57 touchdowns. Darnold added 137 carries for 332 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground as a Trojan.

Related Content

news

49ers Sign CB Isaiah Oliver to a Two-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers have signed CB Isaiah Oliver to a two-year deal.

news

49ers Sign DL Javon Hargrave to a Four-Year Deal

The 49ers have signed defensive lineman Javon Hargrave to a four-year deal.

news

49ers Sign DL Clelin Ferrell to a One-Year Deal

The 49ers have signed defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Re-Sign LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

The 49ers have re-signed linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Re-Sign OL Jake Brendel to a Four-Year Deal

The 49ers have re-signed offensive lineman Jake Brendel to a four-year deal through the 2026 season.

news

49ers Re-Sign Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a One-Year Deal

The 49ers have signed safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Sign Kevin Givens to a One-Year Extension

The 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kevin Givens to a two-year extension.

news

49ers Sign Colton McKivitz to Two-Year Extension

The 49ers have signed offensive lineman Colton McKivitz to a two-year extension.

news

49ers Sign Taybor Pepper to Three-Year Extension

The 49ers have signed LS Taybor Pepper to a three-year extension and tendered a one-year contract to WR Jauan Jennings.

news

49ers Sign DB Parker to Reserve/Future Contract

The San Francisco 49ers have signed DB A.J. Parker to a Reserve/Future contract.

news

49ers Activate RB Elijah Mitchell from the Injured Reserve List

The San Francisco 49ers activated the running back from the Injured Reserve list and made other roster moves ahead of #AZvsSF.

Advertising