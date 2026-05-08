Morning Report: 49ers 2026 Rookie Mini Camp Begins 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, May 8:
New and Notable
7 Takeaways from 49ers Coordinators Ahead of Rookie Minicamp
Rookie Minicamp started on Thursday at the San Francisco 49ers SAP Performance Facility and football is officially back in the air as the team's coordinators met with the media before workouts got underway. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak, and special teams coordinator Brant Boyer all spoke.
First Day in The Bay: 49ers 2026 Rookie Minicamp Begins
The San Francisco 49ers officially welcomed the team's 2026 rookie class to Levi's® Stadium on Thursday as rookie minicamp got underway in Santa Clara. Day 1 focused primarily on onboarding activities, including physicals, meetings, and equipment fittings, before players begin on-field workouts Friday.
De'Zhaun Stribling, Kaelon Black Selected for 2026 NFLPA Rookie Premiere
Two members of the San Francisco 49ers 2026 draft class are set to take part in one of the NFL's biggest rookie events this offseason. Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling and running back Kaelon Black have been selected to attend the 32nd-annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere taking place May 14–16 in Los Angeles.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Take a look at some of OL Carver Willis' best moments throughout the years.
Follow WR De'Zhaun Stribling during his first visit to Levi's® Stadium and the SAP Performance Facility after being drafted by the 49ers with the No. 33-overall pick.
See photos from the youth flag football event at Civic Center Plaza, where participants engaged in on-field competition and position-based clinics with coaches and 49ers legend Dennis Brown.