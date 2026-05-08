 Skip to main content
Advertising
Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers 2026 Rookie Mini Camp Begins 🗞️ 

May 08, 2026 at 09:39 AM
Author Image
Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, May 8:

New and Notable

7 Takeaways from 49ers Coordinators Ahead of Rookie Minicamp

Rookie Minicamp started on Thursday at the San Francisco 49ers SAP Performance Facility and football is officially back in the air as the team's coordinators met with the media before workouts got underway. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak, and special teams coordinator Brant Boyer all spoke.

Learn More>>>

First Day in The Bay: 49ers 2026 Rookie Minicamp Begins

The San Francisco 49ers officially welcomed the team's 2026 rookie class to Levi's® Stadium on Thursday as rookie minicamp got underway in Santa Clara. Day 1 focused primarily on onboarding activities, including physicals, meetings, and equipment fittings, before players begin on-field workouts Friday.

Learn More>>>

De'Zhaun Stribling, Kaelon Black Selected for 2026 NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Two members of the San Francisco 49ers 2026 draft class are set to take part in one of the NFL's biggest rookie events this offseason. Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling and running back Kaelon Black have been selected to attend the 32nd-annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere taking place May 14–16 in Los Angeles.

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

Carver Willis in Action 📸

Take a look at some of OL Carver Willis' best moments throughout the years.

OL Carver Willis
1 / 8

OL Carver Willis

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
OL Carver Willis
2 / 8

OL Carver Willis

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
OL Carver Willis
3 / 8

OL Carver Willis

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
OL Carver Willis
4 / 8

OL Carver Willis

Young Kwak/AP Photo
OL Carver Willis
5 / 8

OL Carver Willis

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
OL Carver Willis
6 / 8

OL Carver Willis

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
OL Carver Willis
7 / 8

OL Carver Willis

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
OL Carver Willis
8 / 8

OL Carver Willis

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

De’Zhaun Stribling's First Day with the 49ers

Follow WR De'Zhaun Stribling during his first visit to Levi's® Stadium and the SAP Performance Facility after being drafted by the 49ers with the No. 33-overall pick.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling
1 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
2 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
3 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson
4 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson, WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II
5 / 29

Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson, WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson, WR De'Zhaun Stribling
6 / 29

Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson, WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
7 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II
8 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
9 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
10 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
11 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II, WR De'Zhaun Stribling
12 / 29

Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II, WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
13 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
14 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
15 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
16 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
17 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
18 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
19 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
20 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II
21 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
22 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
23 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II
24 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
25 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson
26 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
27 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
28 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
29 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

See photos from the youth flag football event at Civic Center Plaza, where participants engaged in on-field competition and position-based clinics with coaches and 49ers legend Dennis Brown.

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
1 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
2 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
3 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
4 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
5 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
6 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers legend Dennis Brown
7 / 38

49ers legend Dennis Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
8 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mayor of San Francisco Daniel Lurie
9 / 38

Mayor of San Francisco Daniel Lurie

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mayor of San Francisco Daniel Lurie
10 / 38

Mayor of San Francisco Daniel Lurie

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
11 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mayor of San Francisco Daniel Lurie
12 / 38

Mayor of San Francisco Daniel Lurie

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
13 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
14 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
15 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
16 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
17 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
18 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
19 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
20 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
21 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
22 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
23 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
24 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
25 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
26 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
27 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers legend Dennis Brown
28 / 38

49ers legend Dennis Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
29 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
30 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
31 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Kym Fortino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
32 / 38

Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
33 / 38

Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
34 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
35 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
36 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
37 / 38

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam
38 / 38

Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Social

Podcasts

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 2026 NFLPA Rookie Premiere, Learn More About Kaelon Black🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Photos of Enrique Cruz Jr. in Action🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Jaden Dugger in Action, Learn More About Romello Height 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 5 Things to Know About WR De'Zhaun Stribling 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Shanahan on 'The Rich Eisen' Show, Flag Day in SF 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Romello Height in Action, A Look Inside the Draft Room 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Grading the 49ers 2026 Draft Class, Roster Moves 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Draft Recap on 'The Saloon', Meet 49ers WR De'Zhaun Stribling 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Draft Recap, UDFA Signings 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recapping Day 1 of the NFL Draft 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Previewing NFL Draft Day 1 and Trade Scenarios 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising