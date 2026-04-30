Morning Report: Romello Height in Action, A Look Inside the Draft Room 🗞️ 

Take a look at some of DL Romello Height's best moments throughout the years.
Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, April 30:
New and Notable
49ers Earn A- Grade for 2026 Draft Class
The San Francisco 49ers earned strong marks for their 2026 NFL Draft class, receiving an A- from NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter in his "2026 NFL Draft: Final snap grades for every team" ratings. Reuter also gave San Francisco an A on Day 1, an A- on Day 2, and an A on Day 3 of the draft.
49ers Select DL Romello Height with the No. 70 Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft
The San Francisco 49ers have selected defensive lineman Romello Height from Texas Tech with the 70th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Height spent six seasons at the collegiate level (Auburn, USC, Georgia Tech, Texas Tech) and emerged as a disruptive presence off the edge and a consistent threat to opposing quarterbacks.
Lynch, Shanahan Break Down 2026 Draft Strategy
After adding eight players and making several trades during the 2026 NFL Draft, San Francisco 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch, alongside head coach Kyle Shanahan, met with local media to recap the front office's approach and evaluate the newest additions to the team.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Go behind the scenes with Jed York, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan, and members of the 49ers football staff as the team made their selections during the 2026 NFL Draft.
Check out the new names on the San Francisco 49ers roster, in order of where they were taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Follow WR De'Zhaun Stribling during his first visit to Levi's® Stadium and the SAP Performance Facility after being drafted by the 49ers with the No. 33-overall pick.