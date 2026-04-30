Morning Report: Romello Height in Action, A Look Inside the Draft Room 🗞️ 

49ers Earn A- Grade for 2026 Draft Class

The San Francisco 49ers earned strong marks for their 2026 NFL Draft class, receiving an A- from NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter in his "2026 NFL Draft: Final snap grades for every team" ratings. Reuter also gave San Francisco an A on Day 1, an A- on Day 2, and an A on Day 3 of the draft.

49ers Select DL Romello Height with the No. 70 Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have selected defensive lineman Romello Height from Texas Tech with the 70th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Height spent six seasons at the collegiate level (Auburn, USC, Georgia Tech, Texas Tech) and emerged as a disruptive presence off the edge and a consistent threat to opposing quarterbacks.

Lynch, Shanahan Break Down 2026 Draft Strategy