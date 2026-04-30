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Morning Report: Romello Height in Action, A Look Inside the Draft Room 🗞️ 

Apr 30, 2026 at 10:01 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

Romello Height in Action 📸

Take a look at some of DL Romello Height's best moments throughout the years.

DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Karen Warren/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Rick Scuteri/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Justin Rex/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Justin Rex/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Justin Rex/AP Photo
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Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, April 30:

New and Notable

49ers Earn A- Grade for 2026 Draft Class

The San Francisco 49ers earned strong marks for their 2026 NFL Draft class, receiving an A- from NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter in his "2026 NFL Draft: Final snap grades for every team" ratings. Reuter also gave San Francisco an A on Day 1, an A- on Day 2, and an A on Day 3 of the draft.

Learn More>>>

49ers Select DL Romello Height with the No. 70 Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have selected defensive lineman Romello Height from Texas Tech with the 70th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Height spent six seasons at the collegiate level (Auburn, USC, Georgia Tech, Texas Tech) and emerged as a disruptive presence off the edge and a consistent threat to opposing quarterbacks.

Learn More>>>

Lynch, Shanahan Break Down 2026 Draft Strategy

After adding eight players and making several trades during the 2026 NFL Draft, San Francisco 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch, alongside head coach Kyle Shanahan, met with local media to recap the front office's approach and evaluate the newest additions to the team.

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

A Look Inside the 49ers 2026 Draft Room

Go behind the scenes with Jed York, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan, and members of the 49ers football staff as the team made their selections during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of 49ers Enterprises and EVP of Football Operation Paraag Marathe, Assistant General Manager Brian Hampton, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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President of 49ers Enterprises and EVP of Football Operation Paraag Marathe, Assistant General Manager Brian Hampton, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Dr. John York
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Dr. John York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahn, Principal Owner Jed York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Dr. John York
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahn, Principal Owner Jed York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Dr. John York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Dr. John York, CEO Al Guido
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Dr. John York, CEO Al Guido

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Dr. John York
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Dr. John York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Principal Owner Jed York, Dr. John York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Principal Owner Jed York, Dr. John York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek, Principal Owner Jed York, Dr. John York
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek, Principal Owner Jed York, Dr. John York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Principal Owner Jed York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Principal Owner Jed York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Assistant General Manager Brian Hampton, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Assistant General Manager Brian Hampton, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 NFL Draft Class 

Check out the new names on the San Francisco 49ers roster, in order of where they were taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Vasha Hunt/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Justin Rex/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Justin Rex/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Mike Stewart/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Kyusung Gong/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

Jeffrey McWhorter/AP Photo
OL Carver Willis
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OL Carver Willis

Young Kwak/AP Photo
OL Carver Willis
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OL Carver Willis

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
OL Carver Willis
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OL Carver Willis

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Al Goldis/AP Photo
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

L.G. Patterson/AP Photo
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

L.G. Patterson/AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

John E. Moore III/Getty Images
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De’Zhaun Stribling's First Day with the 49ers

Follow WR De'Zhaun Stribling during his first visit to Levi's® Stadium and the SAP Performance Facility after being drafted by the 49ers with the No. 33-overall pick.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson, WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II
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Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson, WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson, WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson, WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II, WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II, WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
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