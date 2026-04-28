Morning Report: Draft Recap on 'The Saloon', Meet 49ers WR De'Zhaun Stribling 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, April 28:
New and Notable
Lynch, Shanahan Break Down 2026 Draft Strategy
After adding eight players and making several trades during the 2026 NFL Draft, San Francisco 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch, alongside head coach Kyle Shanahan, met with local media to recap the front office's approach and evaluate the newest additions to the team.
2026 49ers Draft Class: Player-by-Player Breakdown
The San Francisco 49ers added eight players in the 2026 NFL Draft, highlighted by wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling and a mix of defensive playmakers and offensive line depth across all three days. The class emphasizes versatility, production, and physicality, with additions on the defensive line, secondary, and offensive front to bolster the roster.
49ers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Rookie Free Agents
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have agreed to terms with eight undrafted rookie free agents.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Go behind the scenes with Jed York, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan, and members of the 49ers football staff as the team made their selections during the 2026 NFL Draft.
Follow WR De'Zhaun Stribling during his first visit to Levi's® Stadium and the SAP Performance Facility after being drafted by the 49ers with the No. 33-overall pick.
Check out the new names on the San Francisco 49ers roster, in order of where they were taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.