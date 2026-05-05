Morning Report: Jaden Dugger in Action, Learn More About Romello Height 🗞️ 

5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Romello Height

The San Francisco 49ers added to their defensive front with DL Romello Height out of Texas Tech, selected with the No. 70 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. A high-energy edge rusher with a unique journey to the NFL, Height brings both production and personality to The Bay.

5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver De'Zhaun Stribling

The San Francisco 49ers added another weapon to their offense, selecting WR De'Zhaun Stribling Stribling out of Ole Miss with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. From his Hawaiian roots to now, get to know more about Stribling's career, hobbies, and impact off the field.

Shanahan Details Why the 49ers Trusted Their Board in 2026 NFL Draft