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Morning Report: Jaden Dugger in Action, Learn More About Romello Height 🗞️ 

May 05, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

Jaden Dugger in Action 📸

Take a look at some of LB Jaden Dugger's best moments throughout the years.

LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Al Goldis/AP Photo
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

L.G. Patterson/AP Photo
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

L.G. Patterson/AP Photo
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Benjamin R. Massey/Ragin Cajun Athletics
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Benjamin R. Massey/Ragin Cajun Athletics
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Benjamin R. Massey/Ragin Cajun Athletics
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Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, May 5:

New and Notable

5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Romello Height

The San Francisco 49ers added to their defensive front with DL Romello Height out of Texas Tech, selected with the No. 70 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. A high-energy edge rusher with a unique journey to the NFL, Height brings both production and personality to The Bay.

Learn More>>>

5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver De'Zhaun Stribling

The San Francisco 49ers added another weapon to their offense, selecting WR De'Zhaun Stribling Stribling out of Ole Miss with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. From his Hawaiian roots to now, get to know more about Stribling's career, hobbies, and impact off the field.

Learn More>>>

Shanahan Details Why the 49ers Trusted Their Board in 2026 NFL Draft

Following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, head coach Kyle Shanahan offered a behind-the-scenes look at the San Francisco 49ers draft process during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," sharing how the team navigated trade-down decisions and evaluated prospects to ultimately land on the team's 2026 draft class.

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

See photos from the youth flag football event at Civic Center Plaza, where participants engaged in on-field competition and position-based clinics with coaches and 49ers legend Dennis Brown.

49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers legend Dennis Brown
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49ers legend Dennis Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mayor of San Francisco Daniel Lurie
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Mayor of San Francisco Daniel Lurie

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mayor of San Francisco Daniel Lurie
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Mayor of San Francisco Daniel Lurie

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mayor of San Francisco Daniel Lurie
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Mayor of San Francisco Daniel Lurie

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers legend Dennis Brown
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49ers legend Dennis Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Kym Fortino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall
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49ers Flag Day at San Francisco City Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Gracen Halton in Action 📸

Take a look at some of DL Gracen Halton's best moments throughout the years.

DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

Jeffrey McWhorter/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
DL Gracen Holton
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DL Gracen Holton

Scott Kinser/AP Photo
DL Gracen Holton
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DL Gracen Holton

Sue Ogrocki/AP Photo
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Kaelon Black in Action 📸

Take a look at some of RB Kaelon Black's best moments throughout the years.

RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Kyusung Gong/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Mike Stewart/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Doug McSchooler/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

AJ Mast/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Doug McSchooler/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Doug McSchooler/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Doug McSchooler/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Brynn Anderson/AP Photo
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