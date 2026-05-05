Morning Report: Jaden Dugger in Action, Learn More About Romello Height 🗞️ 

Take a look at some of LB Jaden Dugger's best moments throughout the years.
Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, May 5:
New and Notable
5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Romello Height
The San Francisco 49ers added to their defensive front with DL Romello Height out of Texas Tech, selected with the No. 70 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. A high-energy edge rusher with a unique journey to the NFL, Height brings both production and personality to The Bay.
5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver De'Zhaun Stribling
The San Francisco 49ers added another weapon to their offense, selecting WR De'Zhaun Stribling Stribling out of Ole Miss with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. From his Hawaiian roots to now, get to know more about Stribling's career, hobbies, and impact off the field.
Shanahan Details Why the 49ers Trusted Their Board in 2026 NFL Draft
Following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, head coach Kyle Shanahan offered a behind-the-scenes look at the San Francisco 49ers draft process during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," sharing how the team navigated trade-down decisions and evaluated prospects to ultimately land on the team's 2026 draft class.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
See photos from the youth flag football event at Civic Center Plaza, where participants engaged in on-field competition and position-based clinics with coaches and 49ers legend Dennis Brown.
Take a look at some of DL Gracen Halton's best moments throughout the years.
Take a look at some of RB Kaelon Black's best moments throughout the years.