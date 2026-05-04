Morning Report: 5 Things to Know About WR De'Zhaun Stribling 🗞️ 

5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver De'Zhaun Stribling

The San Francisco 49ers added another weapon to their offense, selecting WR De'Zhaun Stribling Stribling out of Ole Miss with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. From his Hawaiian roots to now, get to know more about Stribling's career, hobbies, and impact off the field.

Shanahan Details Why the 49ers Trusted Their Board in 2026 NFL Draft

Following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, head coach Kyle Shanahan offered a behind-the-scenes look at the San Francisco 49ers draft process during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," sharing how the team navigated trade-down decisions and evaluated prospects to ultimately land on the team's 2026 draft class.

49ers Earn A- Grade for 2026 Draft Class