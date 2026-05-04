Morning Report: 5 Things to Know About WR De'Zhaun Stribling 🗞️ 

Take a look at some of DL Gracen Halton's best moments throughout the years.
Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, May 4:
New and Notable
5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver De'Zhaun Stribling
The San Francisco 49ers added another weapon to their offense, selecting WR De'Zhaun Stribling Stribling out of Ole Miss with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. From his Hawaiian roots to now, get to know more about Stribling's career, hobbies, and impact off the field.
Shanahan Details Why the 49ers Trusted Their Board in 2026 NFL Draft
Following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, head coach Kyle Shanahan offered a behind-the-scenes look at the San Francisco 49ers draft process during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," sharing how the team navigated trade-down decisions and evaluated prospects to ultimately land on the team's 2026 draft class.
49ers Earn A- Grade for 2026 Draft Class
The San Francisco 49ers earned strong marks for their 2026 NFL Draft class, receiving an A- from NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter in his "2026 NFL Draft: Final snap grades for every team" ratings. Reuter also gave San Francisco an A on Day 1, an A- on Day 2, and an A on Day 3 of the draft.
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Photos 📷
Take a look at some of OL Carver Willis' best moments throughout the years.
Take a look at some of CB Ephesians Prysock's best moments throughout the years.
See photos from the youth flag football event at Civic Center Plaza, where participants engaged in on-field competition and position-based clinics with coaches and 49ers legend Dennis Brown.