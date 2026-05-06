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Morning Report: Photos of Enrique Cruz Jr. in Action🗞️ 

May 06, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

Enrique Cruz Jr. in Action 📸

Take a look at some of Enrique Cruz Jr.'s best moments throughout the years.

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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Adrian Kraus/AP Photo
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Adrian Kraus/AP Photo
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Adrian Kraus/AP Photo
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

AP Photo
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Julio Cortez/AP Photo
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Eric Gay/AP Photo
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Julio Cortez/AP Photo
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Michael Conroy/AP Photo
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
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Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, May 6:

New and Notable

5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Romello Height

The San Francisco 49ers added to their defensive front with DL Romello Height out of Texas Tech, selected with the No. 70 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. A high-energy edge rusher with a unique journey to the NFL, Height brings both production and personality to The Bay.

Learn More>>>

Shanahan Details Why the 49ers Trusted Their Board in 2026 NFL Draft

Following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, head coach Kyle Shanahan offered a behind-the-scenes look at the San Francisco 49ers draft process during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," sharing how the team navigated trade-down decisions and evaluated prospects to ultimately land on the team's 2026 draft class.

Learn More>>>

5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver De'Zhaun Stribling

The San Francisco 49ers added another weapon to their offense, selecting WR De'Zhaun Stribling Stribling out of Ole Miss with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. From his Hawaiian roots to now, get to know more about Stribling's career, hobbies, and impact off the field.

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

Jaden Dugger in Action 📸

Take a look at some of LB Jaden Dugger's best moments throughout the years.

LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Al Goldis/AP Photo
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

L.G. Patterson/AP Photo
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

L.G. Patterson/AP Photo
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Benjamin R. Massey/Ragin Cajun Athletics
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Benjamin R. Massey/Ragin Cajun Athletics
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Benjamin R. Massey/Ragin Cajun Athletics
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Ephesians Prysock in Action 📸

Take a look at some of CB Ephesians Prysock's best moments throughout the years.

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CB Ephesians Prysock

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Eric Gay/AP Photo
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Barry Reeger/AP Photo
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Morry Gash/AP Photo
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Young Kwak/AP Photo
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Kaelon Black in Action 📸

Take a look at some of RB Kaelon Black's best moments throughout the years.

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RB Kaelon Black

Kyusung Gong/AP Photo
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RB Kaelon Black

Mike Stewart/AP Photo
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RB Kaelon Black

Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
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RB Kaelon Black

Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo
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RB Kaelon Black

Doug McSchooler/AP Photo
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RB Kaelon Black

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

AJ Mast/AP Photo
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RB Kaelon Black

Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
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RB Kaelon Black

Doug McSchooler/AP Photo
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RB Kaelon Black

Doug McSchooler/AP Photo
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RB Kaelon Black

Doug McSchooler/AP Photo
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RB Kaelon Black

Brynn Anderson/AP Photo
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