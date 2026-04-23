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Morning Report: Previewing NFL Draft Day 1 and Trade Scenarios 🗞️

Apr 23, 2026 at 08:30 AM
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Ines Diaz

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Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, April 23:

New and Notable

Daniel Jeremiah Shares Draft Fits, Trade Scenarios for the 49ers

As the 2026 NFL Draft draws closer, the San Francisco 49ers are narrowing in on how to approach their first-round selection at No. 27. In a conversation with Daniel Jeremiah on a pre-draft episode of "The Saloon", the NFL Network's lead draft analyst offered insight into how positional value and depth could shape San Francisco's decision-making.

Learn More>>>

Year One Review: Evaluating the 49ers 2025 Draft Class

Reflecting on San Francisco's 2025 draft class, the 49ers front office was successful in turning its 11 draft picks into valuable additions to the team. The draftees offered a mix of immediate impact, growing roles, and developmental progress. Injuries altered the trajectory for a few first-year players, but the class still delivered meaningful contributions during both the regular season and postseason.

Learn More>>>

Top Takeaways from John Lynch's Pre-Draft Media Session

Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, San Francisco 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch met with local media to discuss the upcoming draft and key offseason developments as Phase 1 of the team's offseason program got underway at the SAP Performance Facility.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Lynch's pre-draft press conference.

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Check out photos of the San Francisco 49ers annual local pro day, featuring nearly 50 NFL prospects with ties to the Bay Area at the SAP Performance Facility.

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
1 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Director of Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams
2 / 29

President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Director of Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
3 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
4 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
5 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Assistant Offensive Line Coach Roman Sapolu
6 / 29

Assistant Offensive Line Coach Roman Sapolu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
7 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
8 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Vice President of Player Personnel Tariq Ahmad
9 / 29

Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Vice President of Player Personnel Tariq Ahmad

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
10 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
11 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
12 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray
13 / 29

Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
14 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
15 / 29

Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
16 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
17 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
18 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
19 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Leonard Hankerson
20 / 29

Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Leonard Hankerson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach Chris Foerster
21 / 29

Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach Chris Foerster

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
22 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
23 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
24 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
25 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Tight Ends Coach Cameron Clemmons
26 / 29

Tight Ends Coach Cameron Clemmons

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
27 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray
28 / 29

Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
29 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
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Best of Running Backs | 2025 in Review

Take a look back at some of the best photos of San Francisco 49ers running backs from the 2025 season.

RB Brian Robinson Jr., FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Isaac Guerendo
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RB Brian Robinson Jr., FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Isaac Guerendo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Isaac Guerendo
2 / 51

RB Isaac Guerendo

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Brian Robinson Jr.
3 / 51

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Isaac Guerendo, RB Brian Robinson Jr., RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk
4 / 51

RB Isaac Guerendo, RB Brian Robinson Jr., RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
6 / 51

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Isaac Guerendo
7 / 51

RB Isaac Guerendo

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
8 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Brian Robinson Jr.
9 / 51

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Tyler Caisse/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
10 / 51

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Jordan James
11 / 51

RB Jordan James

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
12 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Brian Robinson Jr.
13 / 51

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Jordan James
14 / 51

RB Jordan James

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
15 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Isaac Guerendo
16 / 51

RB Isaac Guerendo

Dylan Goodman/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Running Backs
17 / 51

San Francisco 49ers Running Backs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
18 / 51

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
19 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Isaac Guerendo
20 / 51

RB Isaac Guerendo

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
21 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Brian Robinson Jr.
22 / 51

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Brian Robinson Jr., FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Isaac Guerendo
23 / 51

RB Brian Robinson Jr., FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Isaac Guerendo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Isaac Guerendo
24 / 51

RB Isaac Guerendo

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
25 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Isaac Guerendo, FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Brian Robinson Jr.
26 / 51

RB Isaac Guerendo, FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
27 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Brian Robinson Jr., FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Jordan James
28 / 51

RB Brian Robinson Jr., FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
29 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Brian Robinson Jr.
30 / 51

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Brian Robinson Jr.
31 / 51

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
32 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Brian Robinson Jr., RB Jordan James, RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk
33 / 51

RB Brian Robinson Jr., RB Jordan James, RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Running Backs
34 / 51

San Francisco 49ers Running Backs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
35 / 51

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
36 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Brian Robinson Jr.
37 / 51

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
38 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Isaac Guerendo
39 / 51

RB Isaac Guerendo

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
40 / 51

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Brian Robinson Jr.
41 / 51

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Isaac Guerendo
42 / 51

RB Isaac Guerendo

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
43 / 51

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
44 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Tyler Caisse/49ers
RB Brian Robinson Jr.
45 / 51

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
46 / 51

RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Isaac Guerendo
47 / 51

RB Isaac Guerendo

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
48 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
49 / 51

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
50 / 51

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
51 / 51

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Stephanie/49ers
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Unlocking Potential: 49ers and Leeds celebrate student development, confidence, teamwork and skill progression

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