Morning Report: Previewing NFL Draft Day 1 and Trade Scenarios 🗞️

Daniel Jeremiah Shares Draft Fits, Trade Scenarios for the 49ers

As the 2026 NFL Draft draws closer, the San Francisco 49ers are narrowing in on how to approach their first-round selection at No. 27. In a conversation with Daniel Jeremiah on a pre-draft episode of "The Saloon", the NFL Network's lead draft analyst offered insight into how positional value and depth could shape San Francisco's decision-making.

Year One Review: Evaluating the 49ers 2025 Draft Class

Reflecting on San Francisco's 2025 draft class, the 49ers front office was successful in turning its 11 draft picks into valuable additions to the team. The draftees offered a mix of immediate impact, growing roles, and developmental progress. Injuries altered the trajectory for a few first-year players, but the class still delivered meaningful contributions during both the regular season and postseason.

Top Takeaways from John Lynch's Pre-Draft Media Session

Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, San Francisco 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch met with local media to discuss the upcoming draft and key offseason developments as Phase 1 of the team's offseason program got underway at the SAP Performance Facility.