Morning Report: 49ers Draft Recap, UDFA Signings 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, April 27:
New and Notable
2026 49ers Draft Class: Player-by-Player Breakdown
The San Francisco 49ers added eight players in the 2026 NFL Draft, highlighted by wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling and a mix of defensive playmakers and offensive line depth across all three days. The class emphasizes versatility, production, and physicality, with additions on the defensive line, secondary, and offensive front to bolster the roster.
49ers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Rookie Free Agents
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have agreed to terms with eight undrafted rookie free agents.
49ers Select WR De'Zhaun Stribling with the No. 33 Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft
WR De'Zhaun Stribling played four seasons at the collegiate level (Washington State, Oklahoma State, and Ole Miss) and was a key contributor on some of college football's most productive offenses. He earned 2021 All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors, was named to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list, and led Pac-12 freshmen in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Check out the new names on the San Francisco 49ers roster, in order of where they were taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Follow WR De'Zhaun Stribling during his first visit to Levi's® Stadium and the SAP Performance Facility after being drafted by the 49ers with the No. 33-overall pick.
Check out some of the best behind-the-scenes photos from our San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush audition finalists photoshoot, styled by Levi's®.