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Morning Report: 49ers Draft Recap, UDFA Signings 🗞️

Apr 27, 2026 at 09:34 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, April 27:

New and Notable

2026 49ers Draft Class: Player-by-Player Breakdown

The San Francisco 49ers added eight players in the 2026 NFL Draft, highlighted by wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling and a mix of defensive playmakers and offensive line depth across all three days. The class emphasizes versatility, production, and physicality, with additions on the defensive line, secondary, and offensive front to bolster the roster.

Learn More>>>

49ers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have agreed to terms with eight undrafted rookie free agents.

Learn More>>>

49ers Select WR De'Zhaun Stribling with the No. 33 Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

WR De'Zhaun Stribling played four seasons at the collegiate level (Washington State, Oklahoma State, and Ole Miss) and was a key contributor on some of college football's most productive offenses. He earned 2021 All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors, was named to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list, and led Pac-12 freshmen in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

San Francisco 49ers 2026 NFL Draft Class 

Check out the new names on the San Francisco 49ers roster, in order of where they were taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling
1 / 22

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
2 / 22

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
3 / 22

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Vasha Hunt/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
4 / 22

DL Romello Height

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
5 / 22

DL Romello Height

Justin Rex/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
6 / 22

DL Romello Height

Justin Rex/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
7 / 22

RB Kaelon Black

Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
8 / 22

RB Kaelon Black

Mike Stewart/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
9 / 22

RB Kaelon Black

Kyusung Gong/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
10 / 22

DL Gracen Halton

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
11 / 22

DL Gracen Halton

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
DL Gracen Halton
12 / 22

DL Gracen Halton

Jeffrey McWhorter/AP Photo
OL Carver Willis
13 / 22

OL Carver Willis

Young Kwak/AP Photo
OL Carver Willis
14 / 22

OL Carver Willis

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
OL Carver Willis
15 / 22

OL Carver Willis

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
16 / 22

CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
17 / 22

CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
CB Ephesians Prysock
18 / 22

CB Ephesians Prysock

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
LB Jaden Dugger
19 / 22

LB Jaden Dugger

Al Goldis/AP Photo
LB Jaden Dugger
20 / 22

LB Jaden Dugger

L.G. Patterson/AP Photo
LB Jaden Dugger
21 / 22

LB Jaden Dugger

L.G. Patterson/AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
22 / 22

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

John E. Moore III/Getty Images
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De’Zhaun Stribling's First Day with the 49ers

Follow WR De'Zhaun Stribling during his first visit to Levi's® Stadium and the SAP Performance Facility after being drafted by the 49ers with the No. 33-overall pick.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling
1 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
2 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
3 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson
4 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson, WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II
5 / 29

Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson, WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson, WR De'Zhaun Stribling
6 / 29

Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson, WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
7 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II
8 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
9 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
10 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
11 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II, WR De'Zhaun Stribling
12 / 29

Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II, WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
13 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
14 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
15 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
16 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
17 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
18 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
19 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
20 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II
21 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
22 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
23 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II
24 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
25 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson
26 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Senior Director, Player Affairs & Development Austin Moss II, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Leonard Hankerson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
27 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
28 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
29 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
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2026 Gold Rush Finalist Photoshoot

Check out some of the best behind-the-scenes photos from our San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush audition finalists photoshoot, styled by Levi's®.

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
1 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
2 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
3 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
4 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
5 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
6 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
7 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
8 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
9 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
10 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
11 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
12 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
13 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
14 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
15 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
16 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
17 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
18 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
19 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
20 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
21 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
22 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
23 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
24 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
25 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
26 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
27 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
28 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
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