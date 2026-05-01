Morning Report: Shanahan on 'The Rich Eisen' Show, Flag Day in SF 🗞️ 

Take a look at some of RB Kaelon Black's best moments throughout the years.
Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, May 1:
New and Notable
Shanahan Details Why the 49ers Trusted Their Board in 2026 NFL Draft
Following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, head coach Kyle Shanahan offered a behind-the-scenes look at the San Francisco 49ers draft process during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," sharing how the team navigated trade-down decisions and evaluated prospects to ultimately land on the team's 2026 draft class.
49ers Earn A- Grade for 2026 Draft Class
The San Francisco 49ers earned strong marks for their 2026 NFL Draft class, receiving an A- from NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter in his "2026 NFL Draft: Final snap grades for every team" ratings. Reuter also gave San Francisco an A on Day 1, an A- on Day 2, and an A on Day 3 of the draft.
49ers Select DL Romello Height with the No. 70 Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft
The San Francisco 49ers have selected defensive lineman Romello Height from Texas Tech with the 70th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Height spent six seasons at the collegiate level (Auburn, USC, Georgia Tech, Texas Tech) and emerged as a disruptive presence off the edge and a consistent threat to opposing quarterbacks.
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Take a look at some of DL Romello Height's best moments throughout the years.
Go behind the scenes with Jed York, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan, and members of the 49ers football staff as the team made their selections during the 2026 NFL Draft.
Take a look at some of WR De'Zhaun Stribling's best moments throughout the years.