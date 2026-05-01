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Morning Report: Shanahan on 'The Rich Eisen' Show, Flag Day in SF 🗞️ 

May 01, 2026 at 08:30 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

Kaelon Black in Action 📸

Take a look at some of RB Kaelon Black's best moments throughout the years.

RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Kyusung Gong/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Mike Stewart/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Doug McSchooler/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

AJ Mast/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Doug McSchooler/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Doug McSchooler/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Doug McSchooler/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Brynn Anderson/AP Photo
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Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, May 1:

New and Notable

Shanahan Details Why the 49ers Trusted Their Board in 2026 NFL Draft

Following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, head coach Kyle Shanahan offered a behind-the-scenes look at the San Francisco 49ers draft process during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," sharing how the team navigated trade-down decisions and evaluated prospects to ultimately land on the team's 2026 draft class.

Learn More>>>

49ers Earn A- Grade for 2026 Draft Class

The San Francisco 49ers earned strong marks for their 2026 NFL Draft class, receiving an A- from NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter in his "2026 NFL Draft: Final snap grades for every team" ratings. Reuter also gave San Francisco an A on Day 1, an A- on Day 2, and an A on Day 3 of the draft.

Learn More>>>

49ers Select DL Romello Height with the No. 70 Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have selected defensive lineman Romello Height from Texas Tech with the 70th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Height spent six seasons at the collegiate level (Auburn, USC, Georgia Tech, Texas Tech) and emerged as a disruptive presence off the edge and a consistent threat to opposing quarterbacks.

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

Romello Height in Action 📸

Take a look at some of DL Romello Height's best moments throughout the years.

DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Karen Warren/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Rick Scuteri/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Justin Rex/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Justin Rex/AP Photo
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Justin Rex/AP Photo
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A Look Inside the 49ers 2026 Draft Room

Go behind the scenes with Jed York, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan, and members of the 49ers football staff as the team made their selections during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of 49ers Enterprises and EVP of Football Operation Paraag Marathe, Assistant General Manager Brian Hampton, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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President of 49ers Enterprises and EVP of Football Operation Paraag Marathe, Assistant General Manager Brian Hampton, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Dr. John York
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Dr. John York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahn, Principal Owner Jed York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Dr. John York
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahn, Principal Owner Jed York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Dr. John York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Dr. John York, CEO Al Guido
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Dr. John York, CEO Al Guido

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Dr. John York
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Dr. John York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Principal Owner Jed York, Dr. John York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Principal Owner Jed York, Dr. John York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek, Principal Owner Jed York, Dr. John York
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek, Principal Owner Jed York, Dr. John York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Principal Owner Jed York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Principal Owner Jed York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Assistant General Manager Brian Hampton, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Assistant General Manager Brian Hampton, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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De’Zhaun Stribling in Action 📸

Take a look at some of WR De'Zhaun Stribling's best moments throughout the years.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Gregory Payan/AP Photo
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Vasha Hunt/AP Photo
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Mathew Hinton/AP Photo
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Rick Scuteri/AP Photo
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Matthew Hinton/AP Photo
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
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