Morning Report: 2026 NFLPA Rookie Premiere, Learn More About Kaelon Black🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, May 7:
New and Notable
5 Things to Know: Running Back Kaelon Black
The San Francisco 49ers selected running back Kaelon Black out of Indiana Hoosiers football with the No. 90 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Get to know the San Francisco 49ers newest running back Kaelon Black, from his career journey to his hobbies and more.
De'Zhaun Stribling, Kaelon Black Selected for 2026 NFLPA Rookie Premiere
Two members of the San Francisco 49ers 2026 draft class are set to take part in one of the NFL's biggest rookie events this offseason. Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling and running back Kaelon Black have been selected to attend the 32nd-annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere taking place May 14–16 in Los Angeles.
5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Romello Height
The San Francisco 49ers added to their defensive front with DL Romello Height out of Texas Tech, selected with the No. 70 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. A high-energy edge rusher with a unique journey to the NFL, Height brings both production and personality to The Bay.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Take a look at some of Enrique Cruz Jr.'s best moments throughout the years.
Take a look at some of RB Kaelon Black's best moments throughout the years.
Go behind the scenes with Jed York, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan, and members of the 49ers football staff as the team made their selections during the 2026 NFL Draft.