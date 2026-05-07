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Morning Report: 2026 NFLPA Rookie Premiere, Learn More About Kaelon Black🗞️ 

May 07, 2026 at 09:55 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, May 7:

New and Notable

5 Things to Know: Running Back Kaelon Black

The San Francisco 49ers selected running back Kaelon Black out of Indiana Hoosiers football with the No. 90 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Get to know the San Francisco 49ers newest running back Kaelon Black, from his career journey to his hobbies and more.

Learn More>>>

De'Zhaun Stribling, Kaelon Black Selected for 2026 NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Two members of the San Francisco 49ers 2026 draft class are set to take part in one of the NFL's biggest rookie events this offseason. Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling and running back Kaelon Black have been selected to attend the 32nd-annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere taking place May 14–16 in Los Angeles.

Learn More>>>

5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Romello Height

The San Francisco 49ers added to their defensive front with DL Romello Height out of Texas Tech, selected with the No. 70 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. A high-energy edge rusher with a unique journey to the NFL, Height brings both production and personality to The Bay.

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

Enrique Cruz Jr. in Action 📸

Take a look at some of Enrique Cruz Jr.'s best moments throughout the years.

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Adrian Kraus/AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Adrian Kraus/AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Adrian Kraus/AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Eric Gay/AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
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Kaelon Black in Action 📸

Take a look at some of RB Kaelon Black's best moments throughout the years.

RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Kyusung Gong/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Mike Stewart/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Doug McSchooler/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

AJ Mast/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Doug McSchooler/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Doug McSchooler/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Doug McSchooler/AP Photo
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Brynn Anderson/AP Photo
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A Look Inside the 49ers 2026 Draft Room

Go behind the scenes with Jed York, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan, and members of the 49ers football staff as the team made their selections during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of 49ers Enterprises and EVP of Football Operation Paraag Marathe, Assistant General Manager Brian Hampton, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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President of 49ers Enterprises and EVP of Football Operation Paraag Marathe, Assistant General Manager Brian Hampton, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Dr. John York
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Dr. John York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahn, Principal Owner Jed York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Dr. John York
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahn, Principal Owner Jed York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Dr. John York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Dr. John York, CEO Al Guido
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Dr. John York, CEO Al Guido

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Dr. John York
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Dr. John York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Principal Owner Jed York, Dr. John York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Principal Owner Jed York, Dr. John York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek, Principal Owner Jed York, Dr. John York
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek, Principal Owner Jed York, Dr. John York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Principal Owner Jed York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Principal Owner Jed York, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Assistant General Manager Brian Hampton, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Assistant General Manager Brian Hampton, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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