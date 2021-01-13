Morning Report: PFF Ranks All 32 Secondaries, John Lynch Named STS Finalist

New and Notable

Final 2020 NFL Secondary Rankings

Following the conclusion of the 2020 season, Pro Football Focus released the final ranking of all 32 NFL secondaries . Despite dealing with multiple injuries, San Francisco narrowly missed the analytic site's Top 10.

"Alex Smith appears to be a shoo-in for Comeback Player of the Year after what he endured, but in any other year, it would go to 49ers corner ﻿Jason Verrett﻿. From Week 5 of 2016 through the 2019 season, Verrett played only 67 snaps due to various injuries. San Francisco gave him another shot this year, and he finished the regular season with the 10th-best coverage grade among outside corners.