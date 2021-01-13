Presented by

Morning Report: PFF Ranks All 32 Secondaries, John Lynch Named STS Finalist

Jan 13, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, January 13.

New and Notable

Final 2020 NFL Secondary Rankings

Following the conclusion of the 2020 season, Pro Football Focus released the final ranking of all 32 NFL secondaries. Despite dealing with multiple injuries, San Francisco narrowly missed the analytic site's Top 10.

"Alex Smith appears to be a shoo-in for Comeback Player of the Year after what he endured, but in any other year, it would go to 49ers corner ﻿Jason Verrett﻿. From Week 5 of 2016 through the 2019 season, Verrett played only 67 snaps due to various injuries. San Francisco gave him another shot this year, and he finished the regular season with the 10th-best coverage grade among outside corners.

"While we saw ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ and ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ only on a limited basis this year, they played extremely well when on the field. Each played just under 200 coverage snaps on the outside, allowed 0.48 (second) and 0.87 (19th) yards, respectively, per coverage snap."

San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch Named USAA Salute to Service Finalist

The NFL and USAA have announced 49ers general manager John Lynch as one of three finalists for the 10th Annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The Salute to Service Award recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally the Saturday before Super Bowl LV.

Lynch has a longstanding appreciation for the United States military stemming from his grandfather and great uncle both volunteering for the Army the day after the deadly attacks on Pearl Harbor in December 1941. Since 1998, Lynch has frequented various Air Force bases and military hospitals to personally thank those serving in the military, in Florida, Maryland and Colorado. Lynch was also the recipient of the 2006 Bart Starr Award.

John Lynch Foundation Christmas Party Presented by United Airlines

The John Lynch Foundation hosted the 23rd Annual Christmas Party for local children and military families at Levi's® Stadium. Presented by United Airlines, 30 children from Bay Area Boys and Girls Clubs and three locally-based military families were invited for an intimate event hosted by John Lynch, along with his wife Linda and family.

George Kittle Leads TEs in Overall Season Grades Since 2006

According to Pro Football Focus, George Kittle's 2019 season is the highest-graded season recorded by a tight end since 2006.

  1. George Kittle (2019) - 95.0
  2. Travis Kelce (2020) - 93.5
  3. Rob Gronkowski (2011) - 92.0
  4. Rob Gronkowski (2014) - 91.8
  5. Tony Gonzalez (2006) - 91.7

