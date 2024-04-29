 Skip to main content
Morning Report: Recapping the Final Day of the 2024 NFL Draft 🗞️

Apr 29, 2024

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, April 29th.

49ers Select S Malik Mustapha with the No. 124 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have drafted safety Malik Mustapha from Wake Forest. He also attended the University of Richmond from 2020-21. He was selected with the 124th-overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The safety is San Francisco's fourth pick in this year's draft.

49ers Select RB Isaac Guerendo with the No. 129 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers traded up to the 129th-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With the 129th pick, the 49ers have drafted running back Isaac Guerendo from Louisville. The running back is San Francisco's fifth pick in this year's draft.

49ers Select WR Jacob Cowing with the No. 135 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have drafted wide receiver Jacob Cowing from Arizona. Cowing was selected with the 135th-overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The wide receiver is San Francisco's sixth pick in this year's draft.

49ers Select OL Jarrett Kingston with the No. 215 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have drafted offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston from the University of Southern California. Kingston was selected with the 215th-overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The offensive lineman is San Francisco's seventh pick in this year's draft.

49ers Select LB Tatum Bethune with the No. 251 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have drafted linebacker Tatum Bethune from Florida State University. Bethune was selected with the 251st-overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The linebacker is San Francisco's eighth pick in this year's draft.

Every San Francisco 49ers Pick from the 2024 NFL Draft

To follow along with exclusive interviews with 49ers draft picks, members of the front office and more, visit 49ers.com/draft.

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL Draft Class 

Check out the new names on the 49ers roster, in order of where they were taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

CB Renardo Green
CB Renardo Green

CB Renardo Green
CB Renardo Green

CB Renardo Green
CB Renardo Green

OL Dominick Puni
OL Dominick Puni

OL Dominick Puni
OL Dominick Puni

OL Dominick Puni
OL Dominick Puni

S Malik Mustapha
S Malik Mustapha

S Malik Mustapha
S Malik Mustapha

S Malik Mustapha
S Malik Mustapha

RB Isaac Guerendo
RB Isaac Guerendo

RB Isaac Guerendo
RB Isaac Guerendo

RB Isaac Guerendo
RB Isaac Guerendo

WR Jacob Cowing
WR Jacob Cowing

WR Jacob Cowing
WR Jacob Cowing

WR Jacob Cowing
WR Jacob Cowing

OL Jarrett Kingston
OL Jarrett Kingston

OL Jarrett Kingston
OL Jarrett Kingston

OL Jarrett Kingston
OL Jarrett Kingston

LB Tatum Bethune
LB Tatum Bethune

LB Tatum Bethune
LB Tatum Bethune

LB Tatum Bethune
LB Tatum Bethune

Ricky Pearsall's First Day with the San Francisco 49ers

Follow Ricky Pearsall during his first visit to Levi's® Stadium and the SAP Performance Facility after being drafted by the 49ers with the 31st-overall pick.

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
WR Ricky Pearsall, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall, Team Reporter Lindsey Pallares
WR Ricky Pearsall, Team Reporter Lindsey Pallares

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
WR Ricky Pearsall, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

