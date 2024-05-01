 Skip to main content
Morning Report: 49ers Top NFC in Latest Power Rankings 🗞️

May 01, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, May 1st.

New and Notable

Power Rankings: 49ers Remain Top NFC Team Following the 2024 NFL Draft

The post-draft sentiment surrounding the San Francisco 49ers is overwhelmingly high with the team only continuing to infuse itself with more youth and talent over draft weekend. The red and gold made its return to the first round of the NFL draft and added wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the 31st-overall pick. Three trades and seven more selections were made over the last six rounds that addressed needs at offensive line and corner while also adding speed and versatility to the wide receiver and running back units.

Malik Mustapha Goes From 49ers Fan to 49ers Draftee | Off the Field

Since childhood, Wake Forest safety Malik Mustapha was a fan of the San Francisco 49ers. In the 2024 NFL Draft, the 49ers were a fan of Mustapha.

Growing up in Charlotte, North Carolina, Mustapha was uniquely surrounded by Dallas Cowboys fans in his family. However, because he wanted to stand out, Mustapha chose a different path and decided to become a 49ers fan. His love for San Francisco was fueled by playing as a member of the 49ers in Madden. Through playing the video game, he pinpointed his favorite NFL player, former 49ers running back Frank Gore.

Draft Grades Are In! Experts Weigh in on 49ers Eight Draft Picks

Hundreds of top-ranked college prospects had their dreams realized this past weekend during the 2024 NFL Draft. Over the course of the three-day event, all 32 clubs handpicked the players they hope will strengthen their organizations in the seasons to come. The San Francisco 49ers brokered three deals during the draft and closed out the selection process with eight total picks. In their return to the first round of the draft, the 49ers took wide receiver Ricky Pearsall out of the University of Florida. Six of San Francisco's draft picks came in Rounds 1 through 4 with their final two picks coming at No. 215 (Round 6) and No. 251 (Round 7).

5 Things to Know: Ricky Pearsall

In the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected Ricky Pearsall from the University of Florida 31st overall.

"This is a legendary program," Pearsall said after being drafted. "I just appreciate the entire organization for taking a chance on me and I'm going to prove them right. I'm looking forward to getting the work in and showing everybody."

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

49ers 2023 Photographer Spotlight: Terrell Lloyd 📸

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Terrell Lloyd throughout the 2023 season.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, T Trent Williams
WR Deebo Samuel, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, QB Brock Purdy
FB Kyle Juszczyk, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL Draft Class 

Check out the new names on the 49ers roster, in order of where they were taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

AP Images
WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

AP Images
WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

AP Images
WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

AP Images
WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Ricky Pearsall

AP Images
CB Renardo Green
CB Renardo Green

AP Images
CB Renardo Green
CB Renardo Green

AP Images
CB Renardo Green
CB Renardo Green

AP Images
OL Dominick Puni
OL Dominick Puni

AP Images
OL Dominick Puni
OL Dominick Puni

AP Images
OL Dominick Puni
OL Dominick Puni

AP Images
S Malik Mustapha
S Malik Mustapha

AP Images
S Malik Mustapha
S Malik Mustapha

AP Images
S Malik Mustapha
S Malik Mustapha

AP Images
RB Isaac Guerendo
RB Isaac Guerendo

AP Images
RB Isaac Guerendo
RB Isaac Guerendo

AP Images
RB Isaac Guerendo
RB Isaac Guerendo

AP Images
WR Jacob Cowing
WR Jacob Cowing

AP Images
WR Jacob Cowing
WR Jacob Cowing

AP Images
WR Jacob Cowing
WR Jacob Cowing

AP Images
OL Jarrett Kingston
OL Jarrett Kingston

AP Images
OL Jarrett Kingston
OL Jarrett Kingston

AP Images
OL Jarrett Kingston
OL Jarrett Kingston

AP Images
LB Tatum Bethune
LB Tatum Bethune

AP Images
LB Tatum Bethune
LB Tatum Bethune

AP Images
LB Tatum Bethune
LB Tatum Bethune

AP Images
