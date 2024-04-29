Draft Grades Are In! Experts Weigh in on 49ers Eight Draft Picks

Draft Grade Day 1: B

Draft Grade Day 2: B-

Draft Grade Day 3: B+

Draft Grade: B+

"Pearsall: The 49ers take Pearsall, a slot receiver from Florida who excelled during the pre-draft process. Pearsall was productive and reliable, and his measurables are up to NFL standards. He only dropped five passes since the beginning of 2020, which is tied for the fewest among Power Five receivers with at least 200 targets in that span."

Draft Grade: B

"San Francisco stayed put at No. 31 and grabbed Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall, who will provide some flexibility at the position... Third-round pick Dominick Puni will bolster the right side of San Francisco's offensive line, which was a problem area in 2023. The former Kansas standout should provide depth behind right tackle Colton McKivitz while competing for the starting right guard spot as a rookie. San Francisco got some sound depth pieces on Day 3, including safety Malik Mustapha, running back Isaac Guerendo and receiver Jacob Cowing. The 49ers didn't have many glaring needs, but general manager John Lynch did a nice job of adding insurance late in the draft."

Draft Grade: B-

"Pearsall has great hands and will be an asset in the run game as a blocker... Dominick Puni has the potential to be a starting guard in time. Safety Malike Mustapha is impressive in coverage and will be a dynamo on special teams. Running back Isaac Guerendo ran a blazing 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine and averaged 6.1 yards per carry last season, though he had only one year of steady production. The 49ers traded No. 173 and 176 to get Guerendo, so they must like him a lot."

Draft Grade: C+