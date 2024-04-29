 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Draft Grades Are In! Experts Weigh in on 49ers Eight Draft Picks

Apr 29, 2024 at 12:40 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Hundreds of top-ranked college prospects had their dreams realized this past weekend during the 2024 NFL Draft. Over the course of the three-day event, all 32 clubs handpicked the players they hope will strengthen their organizations in the seasons to come. The San Francisco 49ers brokered three deals during the draft and closed out the selection process with eight total picks. In their return to the first round of the draft, the 49ers took wide receiver Ricky Pearsall out of the University of Florida. Six of San Francisco's draft picks came in Rounds 1 through 4 with their final two picks coming at No. 215 (Round 6) and No. 251 (Round 7).

Below is a roundup of the 49ers draft grades from experts and national outlets:

NFL: Chad Reuter, Draft Analyst

  • Draft Grade Day 1: B
  • Draft Grade Day 2: B-
  • Draft Grade Day 3: B+

Pro Football Focus: Trevor Sikkema, NFL Draft Analyst

Draft Grade: B+

"Pearsall: The 49ers take Pearsall, a slot receiver from Florida who excelled during the pre-draft process. Pearsall was productive and reliable, and his measurables are up to NFL standards. He only dropped five passes since the beginning of 2020, which is tied for the fewest among Power Five receivers with at least 200 targets in that span."

Bleacher Report: BR NFL Scouting Department

Draft Grade: B

"San Francisco stayed put at No. 31 and grabbed Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall, who will provide some flexibility at the position... Third-round pick Dominick Puni will bolster the right side of San Francisco's offensive line, which was a problem area in 2023. The former Kansas standout should provide depth behind right tackle Colton McKivitz while competing for the starting right guard spot as a rookie. San Francisco got some sound depth pieces on Day 3, including safety Malik Mustapha, running back Isaac Guerendo and receiver Jacob Cowing. The 49ers didn't have many glaring needs, but general manager John Lynch did a nice job of adding insurance late in the draft."

ESPN: Mel Kiper Jr., Analyst

Draft Grade: B-

"Pearsall has great hands and will be an asset in the run game as a blocker... Dominick Puni has the potential to be a starting guard in time. Safety Malike Mustapha is impressive in coverage and will be a dynamo on special teams. Running back Isaac Guerendo ran a blazing 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine and averaged 6.1 yards per carry last season, though he had only one year of steady production. The 49ers traded No. 173 and 176 to get Guerendo, so they must like him a lot."

CBS Sports: Pete Prisco, Senior NFL Columnist

Draft Grade: C+

"Best Pick: Second-round corner Renardo Green fills a need and might be able to be their corner right away. Green had just one pick in college, but he is a playmaker and would fit in their scheme."

Related Content

news

Los 49ers Eligen al Linebacker, Tatum Bethune, con el Pick 251 del NFL Draft 2024

Durante la séptima ronda y con la selección número 251 del Draft 2024 de la NFL, los San Francisco 49ers han elegido al linebacker, Tatum Bethune.
news

Every San Francisco 49ers Pick from the 2024 NFL Draft

Take a comprehensive look at the San Francisco 49ers 2024 draft class.
news

49ers Select LB Tatum Bethune with the No. 251 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the 251st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected FSU linebacker Tatum Bethune.
news

Los 49ers Eligen al Liniero Ofensivo, Jarrett Kingston, con el Pick 215 del NFL Draft 2024

Durante la sexta ronda y con la selección número 215 del Draft 2024 de la NFL, los San Francisco 49ers han elegido al liniero ofensivo, Jarrett Kingston.
news

49ers Select OL Jarrett Kingston with the No. 215 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the 215th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected USC offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston.
news

Los 49ers Eligen al Receptor Abierto, Jacob Cowing, con el Pick 135 del NFL Draft 2024

Durante la cuarta ronda y con la selección número 135 del Draft 2024 de la NFL, los San Francisco 49ers han elegido al receptor abierto de la Universidad de Arizona, Jacob Cowing.
news

Los 49ers Eligen al Corredor, Isaac Guerendo, con el Pick 129 del NFL Draft 2024

Durante la cuarta ronda y con la selección número 129 del Draft 2024 de la NFL, los San Francisco 49ers han elegido al corredor de la Universidad de Louisville, Isaac Guerendo .
news

Los 49ers Eligen al Profundo, Malik Mustapha, con el Pick 124 del NFL Draft 2024

Durante la cuarta ronda y con la selección número 124 del Draft 2024 de la NFL, los San Francisco 49ers han elegido al profundo de la Universidad de Wake Forest, Malik Mustapha.
news

49ers Select WR Jacob Cowing with the No. 135 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the 135th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing.
news

49ers Select RB Isaac Guerendo with the No. 129 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the 129th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo.
news

49ers Select S Malik Mustapha with the No. 124 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the 124th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected Wake Forest safety Malik Mustapha.
Advertising