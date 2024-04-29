Draft Grades Are In! Experts Weigh in on 49ers Eight Draft Picks

Hundreds of top-ranked college prospects had their dreams realized this past weekend during the 2024 NFL Draft. Over the course of the three-day event, all 32 clubs handpicked the players they hope will strengthen their organizations in the seasons to come. The San Francisco 49ers brokered three deals during the draft and closed out the selection process with eight total picks. In their return to the first round of the draft, the 49ers took wide receiver Ricky Pearsall out of the University of Florida. Six of San Francisco's draft picks came in Rounds 1 through 4 with their final two picks coming at No. 215 (Round 6) and No. 251 (Round 7).
Below is a roundup of the 49ers draft grades from experts and national outlets:
- Draft Grade Day 1: B
- Draft Grade Day 2: B-
- Draft Grade Day 3: B+
Draft Grade: B+
"Pearsall: The 49ers take Pearsall, a slot receiver from Florida who excelled during the pre-draft process. Pearsall was productive and reliable, and his measurables are up to NFL standards. He only dropped five passes since the beginning of 2020, which is tied for the fewest among Power Five receivers with at least 200 targets in that span."
Draft Grade: B
"San Francisco stayed put at No. 31 and grabbed Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall, who will provide some flexibility at the position... Third-round pick Dominick Puni will bolster the right side of San Francisco's offensive line, which was a problem area in 2023. The former Kansas standout should provide depth behind right tackle Colton McKivitz while competing for the starting right guard spot as a rookie. San Francisco got some sound depth pieces on Day 3, including safety Malik Mustapha, running back Isaac Guerendo and receiver Jacob Cowing. The 49ers didn't have many glaring needs, but general manager John Lynch did a nice job of adding insurance late in the draft."
Draft Grade: B-
"Pearsall has great hands and will be an asset in the run game as a blocker... Dominick Puni has the potential to be a starting guard in time. Safety Malike Mustapha is impressive in coverage and will be a dynamo on special teams. Running back Isaac Guerendo ran a blazing 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine and averaged 6.1 yards per carry last season, though he had only one year of steady production. The 49ers traded No. 173 and 176 to get Guerendo, so they must like him a lot."
Draft Grade: C+
"Best Pick: Second-round corner Renardo Green fills a need and might be able to be their corner right away. Green had just one pick in college, but he is a playmaker and would fit in their scheme."