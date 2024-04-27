Morning Report: Recapping Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Saturday, April 27th.
New and Notable
Breaking Down the 49ers Nine Picks in the 2024 NFL Draft
Following a couple of Day 2 trades, the San Francisco 49ers are now expected to close out the 2024 NFL Draft with nine picks. After selecting wide receiver Ricky Pearsall out of Florida with the 31st-overall pick, the 49ers brokered a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in Round 2. San Francisco sent over their 63rd-overall pick and a sixth-round pick (No. 211) in exchange for the 64th-overall pick and a fifth-rounder (No. 173).
49ers Select CB Renardo Green with the No. 64 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
The San Francisco 49ers have drafted cornerback Renardo Green from Florida State University. Following a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, Green was selected with the 64th-overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The cornerback is San Francisco's second pick in this year's draft.
49ers Select OL Dominick Puni with the No. 86 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
The San Francisco 49ers traded up to the 86th-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With the 86th pick, the 49ers have drafted offensive lineman Dominick Puni from the University of Kansas. The offensive lineman is San Francisco's third pick in this year's draft.
Puni's stats from his collegiate career across Central Missouri (2018-21) and Kansas (2022-23)
Every San Francisco 49ers Pick from the 2024 NFL Draft
To follow along with exclusive interviews with 49ers draft picks, members of the front office and more, visit 49ers.com/draft.
Pearsall Touches Down in The Bay; 3 Takeaways from Day 1 at 49ers HQ
The San Francisco 49ers welcomed first-rounder Ricky Pearsall, to Levi's® Stadium less than 24 hours after selecting him with the 31st-overall pick. The newly drafted wideout was surrounded by family and friends as he enjoyed his first day at 49ers headquarters. San Francisco's ownership, coaching staff and front office were on hand to greet the newest member of the organization before returning to the war room to continue with Day 2 selections in the 2024 NFL draft.
Below are three takeaways from Pearsall's introductory press conference
Off the Field: Brock Purdy Takes Part in Offseason Training with Caleb Williams 🏈
For 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, this offseason holds particular significance – a time to focus solely on his growth and improvement in San Francisco's offense.
At this point last year, Purdy was recovering from elbow surgery and working to get back in shape before the start of the season. It was a period marked by uncertainty and adversity as he fought his way back to peak physical condition. Now, for the first time, the quarterback gets to train for the upcoming year with a full season of work under his belt.
📽 What to Watch
Say Cheese 📸
Check out the new names on the 49ers roster, in order of where they were taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Follow Ricky Pearsall during his first visit to Levi's® Stadium and the SAP Performance Facility after being drafted by the 49ers with the 31st-overall pick.