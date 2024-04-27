Pearsall Touches Down in The Bay; 3 Takeaways from Day 1 at 49ers HQ

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed first-rounder Ricky Pearsall, to Levi's® Stadium less than 24 hours after selecting him with the 31st-overall pick. The newly drafted wideout was surrounded by family and friends as he enjoyed his first day at 49ers headquarters. San Francisco's ownership, coaching staff and front office were on hand to greet the newest member of the organization before returning to the war room to continue with Day 2 selections in the 2024 NFL draft.

Below are three takeaways from Pearsall's introductory press conference:

Pearsall's football career was heavily influenced by his parents, particularly his father, Ricky Pearsall Sr., who was a standout wide receiver at Northern Arizona. Much like his father, Pearsall also prides himself as being a versatile wide receiver that has logged valuable reps as a punt returner. In 2023, Pearsall Jr. returned 11 punts for 126 yards for an average of 11.45 per attempt.

"My dad introduced football to me when I was six years old. He played a big role in my life," Pearsall said. "He's the reason why I play this game today, and my mom too. She just inspired me growing up. She's a strong woman, seeing the daily fight she had to fight each and every day and persevere. She inspired me as a kid. They're a huge reason why I am here today.

"I was actually playing quarterback in youth football, so I was going my own way for a little while, and I had to come back that (being a wide receiver like my dad). I started playing wide receiver when I got to high school, and that's when I could look up to him and follow his (my dad's) footsteps."

The 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy is just one of Pearsall's new teammates to reach out following his first-round selection. Pearsall and Purdy faced each other once throughout their high school careers and will reunite in the NFL.

"He just reached out to me this morning, just congratulating me," Pearsall said. "He said we are going to get to work, and that's right up my road. We are going to get to work for sure. And, he's from Arizona too, so we're going to get a lot of throwing sessions in."

Pearsall joins a star-studded offense filled with established veterans. As he heads into his rookie season, he is ready to contribute in any way the 49ers see fit. Throughout his college career, Pearsall has shown he can play outside and in the slot as well as contribute on special teams as a punt returner.