Morning Report: How Did Media Outlets Grade the 49ers 2024 Draft? 🗞️

Draft Grades Are In! Experts Weigh in on 49ers Eight Draft Picks
Hundreds of top-ranked college prospects had their dreams realized this past weekend during the 2024 NFL Draft. Over the course of the three-day event, all 32 clubs handpicked the players they hope will strengthen their organizations in the seasons to come. The San Francisco 49ers brokered three deals during the draft and closed out the selection process with eight total picks. In their return to the first round of the draft, the 49ers took wide receiver Ricky Pearsall out of the University of Florida. Six of San Francisco's draft picks came in Rounds 1 through 4 with their final two picks coming at No. 215 (Round 6) and No. 251 (Round 7).
5 Things to Know: Ricky Pearsall
In the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected Ricky Pearsall from the University of Florida 31st overall.
"This is a legendary program," Pearsall said after being drafted. "I just appreciate the entire organization for taking a chance on me and I'm going to prove them right. I'm looking forward to getting the work in and showing everybody."
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest wide receiver.
Every San Francisco 49ers Pick from the 2024 NFL Draft
Round 1: 31st Overall - WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida
During the 2023 season, Pearsall started all 12 games at wide receiver. He led the Florida Gators in receptions (65), receiving yards (965) and receiving yards per game (80.4). He also returned 11 punts for 126 yards for an average of 11.45 per attempt that year.
