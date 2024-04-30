 Skip to main content
Morning Report: How Did Media Outlets Grade the 49ers 2024 Draft? 🗞️

Apr 30, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, April 30th.

New and Notable

Draft Grades Are In! Experts Weigh in on 49ers Eight Draft Picks

Hundreds of top-ranked college prospects had their dreams realized this past weekend during the 2024 NFL Draft. Over the course of the three-day event, all 32 clubs handpicked the players they hope will strengthen their organizations in the seasons to come. The San Francisco 49ers brokered three deals during the draft and closed out the selection process with eight total picks. In their return to the first round of the draft, the 49ers took wide receiver Ricky Pearsall out of the University of Florida. Six of San Francisco's draft picks came in Rounds 1 through 4 with their final two picks coming at No. 215 (Round 6) and No. 251 (Round 7).

Learn More >>>

5 Things to Know: Ricky Pearsall

In the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected Ricky Pearsall from the University of Florida 31st overall.

"This is a legendary program," Pearsall said after being drafted. "I just appreciate the entire organization for taking a chance on me and I'm going to prove them right. I'm looking forward to getting the work in and showing everybody."

Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest wide receiver.

Learn More >>>

Every San Francisco 49ers Pick from the 2024 NFL Draft

Round 1: 31st Overall - WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida

During the 2023 season, Pearsall started all 12 games at wide receiver. He led the Florida Gators in receptions (65), receiving yards (965) and receiving yards per game (80.4). He also returned 11 punts for 126 yards for an average of 11.45 per attempt that year.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

49ers 2023 Photographer Spotlight: Terrell Lloyd 📸

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Terrell Lloyd throughout the 2023 season.

A5TL8396_1
1 / 32
Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, November 12, 2023, in Jacksonville, FL. (Terrell Lloyd via AP)
2 / 32

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, November 12, 2023, in Jacksonville, FL. (Terrell Lloyd via AP)

Terrell Lloyd/A2023
_RT10664_1
3 / 32
Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd 49ers
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Charvarius Ward (7) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (Terrell Lloyd via AP)
4 / 32

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Charvarius Ward (7) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (Terrell Lloyd via AP)

Terrell Lloyd/A2023
_LC39228_1
5 / 32
Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, October 15, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio (Terrell Lloyd via AP)
6 / 32

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, October 15, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio (Terrell Lloyd via AP)

Terrell Lloyd/A2023
A4TL9936_1
7 / 32
Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams (71) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (Terrell Lloyd via AP)
8 / 32

San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams (71) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (Terrell Lloyd via AP)

Terrell Lloyd/A2023
A5TL9018
9 / 32
Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, November 12, 2023, in Jacksonville, FL. (Terrell Lloyd via AP)
10 / 32

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, November 12, 2023, in Jacksonville, FL. (Terrell Lloyd via AP)

Terrell Lloyd/A2023
A1TL9633_1
11 / 32
Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers defensive linemen Javon Hargrave (98) , defensive linemen Nick Bosa (97) during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, November 12, 2023, in Jacksonville, FL. (Terrell Lloyd via AP)
12 / 32

San Francisco 49ers defensive linemen Javon Hargrave (98) , defensive linemen Nick Bosa (97) during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, November 12, 2023, in Jacksonville, FL. (Terrell Lloyd via AP)

Terrell Lloyd/A2023
TL1_5173_1
13 / 32
Terrell Lloyd/49ers
_RT33676
14 / 32
Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd 49ers
RTL40551
15 / 32
Terrell Lloyd/49ers
A4TL1265_1
16 / 32
Terrell Lloyd/49ers
_RT33333
17 / 32
Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd 49ers
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (Terrell Lloyd via AP)
18 / 32

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (Terrell Lloyd via AP)

Terrell Lloyd/A2023
_RT16576-1_1
19 / 32
Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd 49ers
RTL27359
20 / 32
TERRELL LLOYD/TERRELL LLOYD
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, December 3, 2023, in Philadelphia, PA. (Terrell Lloyd via AP)
21 / 32

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, December 3, 2023, in Philadelphia, PA. (Terrell Lloyd via AP)

Terrell Lloyd/A2023
A3TL5715_1
22 / 32
Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19), wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (Terrell Lloyd via AP)
23 / 32

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19), wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (Terrell Lloyd via AP)

Terrell Lloyd/A2023
San Francisco 49ers tightend George Kittle (85) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, December 10, 2023, in Santa Clara, CA. (Terrell Lloyd via AP)
24 / 32

San Francisco 49ers tightend George Kittle (85) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, December 10, 2023, in Santa Clara, CA. (Terrell Lloyd via AP)

Terrell Lloyd/A2023
A1TL8555
25 / 32
Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
A5TL5289_1
26 / 32
Terrell Lloyd/49ers
_LC30247_1
27 / 32
_LC39265_1
28 / 32
Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd 49ers
_LC40687
29 / 32
_LC38527
30 / 32
Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd 49ers
A1TL8488_1
31 / 32
Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
2023 San Francisco 49ers Season Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers Sunday, October 1, 2023 Santa Clara, CA (49ers Photo)
32 / 32

2023 San Francisco 49ers Season Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers Sunday, October 1, 2023 Santa Clara, CA (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL Draft Class 

Check out the new names on the 49ers roster, in order of where they were taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

WR Ricky Pearsall
1 / 26

WR Ricky Pearsall

AP Images
WR Ricky Pearsall
2 / 26

WR Ricky Pearsall

AP Images
WR Ricky Pearsall
3 / 26

WR Ricky Pearsall

AP Images
WR Ricky Pearsall
4 / 26

WR Ricky Pearsall

AP Images
WR Ricky Pearsall
5 / 26

WR Ricky Pearsall

AP Images
CB Renardo Green
6 / 26

CB Renardo Green

AP Images
CB Renardo Green
7 / 26

CB Renardo Green

AP Images
CB Renardo Green
8 / 26

CB Renardo Green

AP Images
OL Dominick Puni
9 / 26

OL Dominick Puni

AP Images
OL Dominick Puni
10 / 26

OL Dominick Puni

AP Images
OL Dominick Puni
11 / 26

OL Dominick Puni

AP Images
S Malik Mustapha
12 / 26

S Malik Mustapha

AP Images
S Malik Mustapha
13 / 26

S Malik Mustapha

AP Images
S Malik Mustapha
14 / 26

S Malik Mustapha

AP Images
RB Isaac Guerendo
15 / 26

RB Isaac Guerendo

AP Images
RB Isaac Guerendo
16 / 26

RB Isaac Guerendo

AP Images
RB Isaac Guerendo
17 / 26

RB Isaac Guerendo

AP Images
WR Jacob Cowing
18 / 26

WR Jacob Cowing

AP Images
WR Jacob Cowing
19 / 26

WR Jacob Cowing

AP Images
WR Jacob Cowing
20 / 26

WR Jacob Cowing

AP Images
OL Jarrett Kingston
21 / 26

OL Jarrett Kingston

AP Images
OL Jarrett Kingston
22 / 26

OL Jarrett Kingston

AP Images
OL Jarrett Kingston
23 / 26

OL Jarrett Kingston

AP Images
LB Tatum Bethune
24 / 26

LB Tatum Bethune

AP Images
LB Tatum Bethune
25 / 26

LB Tatum Bethune

AP Images
LB Tatum Bethune
26 / 26

LB Tatum Bethune

AP Images
🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

