Los 49ers Sellan Su Boleto A Los Playoffs Con Victoria Sobre Los Rams

Maurice Jones-Drew Says Deebo Samuel, Defense Give 49ers the Advantage Over Cowboys

Steve Wyche: 'The 49ers are a Very Dangerous Team in the Playoffs'

'GMFB' Shares Takeaways From the 49ers Week 18 Win vs. the Rams

Jauan Jennings' Best Plays from Two-Touchdown Game in Week 18

Warner, Armstead, Thomas Call Week 18 vs. Rams an 'Instant Classic'

Garoppolo, Samuel, Kittle, Jennings Talk 'Resiliency' of the 49ers

Deebo Samuel Says 49ers are 'Real Dangerous' after Clinching Playoff Berth

Every Deebo Samuel Play from His Do-It-All Game in Week 18

49ers Top Plays from 27-24 Win Over the Rams in Week 18

Ambry Thomas Sends 49ers to the Playoffs with Game-Winning INT in Overtime

Kyle Shanahan: 'I Was Just So Proud of Everyone' in 49ers Week 18 OT Win

Deebo Samuel Preserves 49ers Comeback Hopes with 55-Yard Gain

Jimmy Garoppolo Delivers Season-Saving TD to a Wide Open Jauan Jennings

Arik Armstead's Sack of Matthew Stafford Sends the Game into Overtime

Jauan Jennings Sheds Multiple Tacklers on 34-Yard Catch and Run

Jimmie Ward Reacts to 49ers OT Win vs. Rams

Deebo Samuel Picks Up 32 Yards on Monstrous Catch and Run

Emmanuel Moseley Nabs Interception in His First Return from IR

Fred Warner, Arden Key Combine for a Sack

D.J. Jones Wrecks Rams O-Line En Route to 7-Yard Sack

Deebo Does It All! Samuel Lofts Trick-Play TD to Jauan Jennings

Robbie Gould Unleashes 47-Yard Punt

Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead Blow Through Rams O-Line for Big Sack on Stafford

Deebo Samuel Sets NFL Record with 8th Rushing TD of the Season

Jimmy Garoppolo Finds Brandon Aiyuk on the Sideline for 31-Yard Gain

Brandon Aiyuk's 25-Yard Catch and Run Sets Up 49ers Field Goal

Kentavius Street Takes Down Sony Michel for 5-Yard TFL

Arik Armstead, Arden Key Team Up for Third-Down Sack on Stafford

1-on-1: Brandon Aiyuk Shares Favorite Memories from the 2021 Season

Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy G: 'I Feel Good with Where He's at Right Now'

Trey Lance Talks Preparation for Week 18 vs. Rams

Samuel, Kittle, Bosa, Mitchell Preview 'Physical' Matchup vs. Rams

Ryans, McDaniel on Preparing for Any QB and CB Possibility in Week 18

49 Hours: Taking Down the Texans

Garoppolo, Warner on What They've Seen from Rookies Lance, Thomas, Lenoir

Kyle Shanahan, Richard Hightower Talk 'Relentless' Team Mindset in Week 18

Unscripted: Deebo Samuel on 'What's At Stake' for 49ers in Week 18

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 18 Game Preview

Mic'd Up: Clutch Plays and Sideline Commentary with George Kittle