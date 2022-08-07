Lance, 49ers Offense Makes Strides in Second Half of Camp

Aug 07, 2022 at 09:28 AM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Practice No. 9 of training camp ended on a high note for Trey Lance and the 49ers offense.

The second-year quarterback closed Saturday with a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III in the team's two-minute drill. Lance went 5-of-6 while marching his team down the field as time expired.

"I think when we say things are slowing down, it's just things getting better," Lance said. "Every single rep I take, I think things slow down."

While the first half of camp was dominated by the 49ers defense, the offensive unit has had a solid showing over the last couple of days. There has been no shortage of completed passes between Lance and his go-to target, Brandon Aiyuk, and he has also connected with Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk and Jauan Jennings.

Ahead of Saturday's workout, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he was less concerned about completed passes and more zeroed in on simulating those realistic, and often difficult, game-like situations before the offense takes the field against opposing defenses.

The head coach has recreated those situations via various move-the-ball, back-on-track and two-minute periods over the course of the week.

"I don't get too caught up in winning the day," Shanahan said. "I get totally caught up in the process. Even when stuff looks terrible, out there I'm really upset, but then when you watch the film and you get to talk to guys, it's kind of the best thing that could happen because that stuff is going to happen eventually. You try to put them through everything that you can."

In addition to his regularly scheduled programming, Lance has been logging additional reps with Samuel after practice. No. 19 rejoined team activities on Monday following the signing of his three-year extension.

"Anytime we're both feeling good after practice, yesterday (Friday) was a little bit lower volume than today (Saturday) was, so anytime that we are able to, we get in extra work," Lance said. "Ray-Ray (McCloud III), George (Kittle), Deebo's on some special teams, so it's hard in those in-between periods to get extra work with them."

Lance's connection with Aiyuk over the course of camp has been apparent, however, San Francisco's QB1 is not naming favorites. He expects a productive season from his entire wide receiving corps.

"I feel that way about all our receivers," Lance said when asked about his connection with Aiyuk. "The way we've done it here, and we've got guys that can make plays across the board."

