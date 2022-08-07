Lance, 49ers Offense Makes Strides in Second Half of Camp

Practice No. 9 of training camp ended on a high note for Trey Lance and the 49ers offense.

The second-year quarterback closed Saturday with a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III in the team's two-minute drill. Lance went 5-of-6 while marching his team down the field as time expired.

"I think when we say things are slowing down, it's just things getting better," Lance said. "Every single rep I take, I think things slow down."

While the first half of camp was dominated by the 49ers defense, the offensive unit has had a solid showing over the last couple of days. There has been no shortage of completed passes between Lance and his go-to target, Brandon Aiyuk, and he has also connected with Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk and Jauan Jennings.

Ahead of Saturday's workout, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he was less concerned about completed passes and more zeroed in on simulating those realistic, and often difficult, game-like situations before the offense takes the field against opposing defenses.

The head coach has recreated those situations via various move-the-ball, back-on-track and two-minute periods over the course of the week.