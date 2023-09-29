Samuel, Mitchell and Greenlaw Questionable for #AZvsSF; Jennings Doubtful

Several offensive playmakers for the San Francisco 49ers remain on the injury list headed into the weekend. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings (shin) is doubtful to play after not participating in practice for the entire week while wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee), linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle) and Dre Greenlaw (ankle) and running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) are all listed as questionable.
Mitchell is a newcomer to the 49ers list of injured players after head coach Kyle Shanahan noted he "tripped up his knee" at the end of practice on Thursday.
On a positive note, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who missed the Week 3 game against the New York Giants with a shoulder injury, has fallen off the injury list altogether and has been cleared to play Sunday.
Below is the complete Week 4 Game Status Report for Friday:
San Francisco 49ers
- Did Not Participate in Practice: WR Jauan Jennings (shin), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)
- Limited Participation: LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle), LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle), WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee)
- Full Participation: WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder), CB Ambry Thomas (knee)
Status Report:
- WR Jauan Jennings (shin) - Doubtful
- WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee) - Questionable
- RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) - Questionable
- LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle) - Questionable
- LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle) - Questionable