Presented by

Samuel, Mitchell and Greenlaw Questionable for #AZvsSF; Jennings Doubtful

Sep 29, 2023 at 03:00 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Several offensive playmakers for the San Francisco 49ers remain on the injury list headed into the weekend. Wide receiver ﻿Jauan Jennings﻿ (shin) is doubtful to play after not participating in practice for the entire week while wide receiver ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ (ribs, knee), linebackers ﻿Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles﻿ (ankle) and ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ (ankle) and running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ (knee) are all listed as questionable.

Mitchell is a newcomer to the 49ers list of injured players after head coach Kyle Shanahan noted he "tripped up his knee" at the end of practice on Thursday.

On a positive note, wide receiver ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿, who missed the Week 3 game against the New York Giants with a shoulder injury, has fallen off the injury list altogether and has been cleared to play Sunday.

Below is the complete Week 4 Game Status Report for Friday:

San Francisco 49ers

Status Report:

Related Content

news

Shanahan and Purdy Break Down Short Week Ahead of Home Opener

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Brock Purdy detailed the adjusted practice week ahead of Week 3 matchup with the Giants.
news

Womack III Expected to Go on Injured Reserve Ahead of #SFvsLAR

Cornerback Samuel Womack III is headed to the Injured Reserve list after suffering a knee injury. The rest of the roster has been cleared for #SFvsLAR.
news

Kittle, Ward Questionable for #SFvsPIT; Bosa, Moody, Hufanga Cleared

DL Nick Bosa, K Jake Moody and S Talanoa Hufanga have been cleared to play in the season opener while TE George Kittle and CB Charvarius Ward are listed as questionable for Sunday.
news

McCaffrey Cleared, Mitchell Questionable in NFC Championship Injury Report

Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel have been cleared to play in the NFC Championship Game while Elijah Mitchell is listed as questionable. 
news

Jimmy Garoppolo, Ambry Thomas Ruled Out for NFC Divisional Round vs. Cowboys

Head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out Jimmy Garoppolo and Ambry Thomas from Sunday's upcoming matchup and shared details surrounding the quarterback's injury progress.
news

Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks and Kevin Givens Cleared for Super Wild Card Weekend

Linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and offensive lineman Aaron Banks are expected to play against the Seahawks on Saturday. 
news

Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell, Christian McCaffrey Cleared for #AZvsSF

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running backs Elijah Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey are expected to play in the 49ers regular season finale.
news

Samuel OUT, Thomas and Hyder Jr. Questionable for #SFvsLV

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out for the San Francisco 49ers Week 17 matchup vs. Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Jordan Mason, Charvarius Ward Questionable for #WASvsSF; Week 16 Injury Report

The San Francisco 49ers have five players listed as questionable for their Week 16 matchup versus the Washington Commanders.
news

Brock Purdy, Kerry Hyder Jr. Questionable for #SFvsSEA; Week 15 Injury Report

Brock Purdy, Kerry Hyder Jr. and Ambry Thomas are all questionable for the San Francisco 49ers Week 15 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

Nick Bosa Questionable for #TBvsSF; Week 14 Injury Report

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is questionable for the team's Week 14 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
Advertising