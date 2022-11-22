Highlights from the First Half of #SFvsAZ in Mexico City

Nov 21, 2022 at 07:00 PM
Briana McDonald
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Images (Week 11)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 11 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

TE George Kittle
1 / 13

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
2 / 13

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 13

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 13

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
5 / 13

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
6 / 13

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
7 / 13

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
8 / 13

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
9 / 13

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
10 / 13

K Robbie Gould

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 13

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
12 / 13

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
13 / 13

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
The San Francisco 49ers came out on top in the first half of the "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Showcasing true complementary football, San Francisco's offense, defense and special teams all displayed physical performances at the beginning of the international contest.

First Half Highlights:

The matchup started out with the 49ers defense forcing a Cardinals three-and-out. In Arizona's next offensive drive, San Francisco's defense shut the team down in the red zone and forced the Cardinals to settle for a field goal, taking the initial 3-0 lead.

The 49ers first touchdown came in the second quarter. On the drive, wide receiver Deebo Samuel recorded 19 receiving yards and running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for 20 yards to set up San Francisco's offense in the red zone. At fourth and goal, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo found wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the end zone for a 7-yard score. Robbie Gould kicked an extra point to make the score 7-3.

Arizona's offense attempted to answer back, but defensive back Jimmie Ward caught a deflected ball off of Cardinals running back James Conner for an interception. In the 49ers next possession, San Francisco's offense capitalized. Garoppolo found The People's Tight End, George Kittle, in the end zone and the 49ers improved to 14-3.

As the clock counted down to halftime, defensive back Nick Bosa notched his first sack of the game and 10.5 sacks on the season.

Halftime score: 17-10 49ers.

