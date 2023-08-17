Defense Keeps Up the Pressure; Tyrion Davis-Price Shows Up Big in Year 2

Aug 17, 2023 at 02:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Thursday's practice marked the first time quarterback ﻿Brock Purdy﻿ had thrown for three-straight days since rejoining the San Francisco 49ers for live-action following his offseason elbow surgery. The second-year QB began training on a pitch count and had his practice restrictions removed heading into the start of the second week of the preseason.

The team's third practice of the week was an encouraging one for Purdy and the first-team offense who took a bulk of the 11-on-11 reps and went 13-of-19 in pass attempts. During red zone work, the former seventh-round pick linked up with wide receiver ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ and tight end ﻿Ross Dwelley﻿ for touchdowns. In move-the-ball drills, Purdy connected with wideout ﻿Chris Conley﻿ on an intermediate crosser as he led his unit into field goal range.

With running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ working back from injury and ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ not spotted at practice, running back reps were split between ﻿Tyrion Davis-Price﻿ and ﻿Jordan Mason﻿. Davis-Price has seen increased work this summer and garnered praise from coaches, teammates and the front office for his preparation headed into his sophomore season.

"It's been fun this offseason, getting into the playbook, being able to learn more and understand it, so you can build that trust around the offense," Davis-Price said.

"He's really come a long way," general manager John Lynch said. "Again, he plays for two tough coaches in (assistant head coach/running backs coach) Anthony Lynn and (running backs coach) Bobby Turner who have a high standard. That room has a high standard.

"At times last year, it just didn't feel like it was the guy we watched in college. But man, it's been a complete turnaround. He's hitting the hole. He's hitting it with the aggressiveness and that downhill style that we like and he's made himself a better receiver in the pass game."

Defense and Special Teams Highlights

On the other side of the ball, the defense nearly came up with another two interceptions. Safety ﻿Talanoa Hufanga﻿ nearly got his hands on a pass intended for Mason in the end zone, and in the move-the-ball period, cornerback ﻿Isaiah Oliver﻿ dove for a pass attempt to wide receiver ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿.

Linebacker ﻿Fred Warner﻿ kicked off the start of team drills with a would-be sack, and defensive linemen ﻿Clelin Ferrell﻿ and ﻿Alex Barrett﻿ followed up in the next outing by the first-team defense. Linebacker ﻿Curtis Robinson﻿ broke up a pass intended for tight end ﻿Charlie Woerner﻿ from inside the end zone.

The final practice of the week featured a unique special teams wrinkle. The 49ers iced rookie kicker ﻿Jake Moody﻿, however, he was unfazed and hit his two kicks from 34 and 44 yards out.

Practice Attendance Updates

Quarterback ﻿Brandon Allen﻿ was back at practice after being out the previous two workouts for personal reasons but did not take part in 11-on-11 drills. Defensive linemen ﻿Drake Jackson﻿ and ﻿Kalia Davis﻿ were suited up but continued to work on individual drills over the course of practice.

Linebacker ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿, safety ﻿George Odum﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ were not suited up but were spotted out on the field. Greenlaw was doing light work individually, and Armstead was working out on a side field.

Related Content

news

In My Own Words: Training Camp and the First Day of Pads

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Isaiah Oliver shared his first-person account of going through a full offseason with the team in this four-part series.
news

Keeping the Fire Burning | Brick by Brick

Take an exclusive inside look to the San Francisco 49ers training camp with Season 7, Episode 1 of "Brick by Brick" presented by SAP.
news

Shanahan Shares Lineup Details vs. Broncos; Defense Dominates Mid-Week Workout

LB Curtis Robinson and S Tashaun Gipson Sr. notched interceptions in Wednesday's practice and head coach Kyle Shanahan shares personnel updates vs. Broncos.
news

Brock Purdy Rejoins the Ones to Begin Broncos Week 

Following the announcement that Brock Purdy has been cleared of practice restrictions, the quarterback opened up Tuesday's workout with the rest of the projected starters. 
news

Brock Purdy Practice Restriction Removed and Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan announced that QB Brock Purdy has been cleared of practice restrictions and provided injury updates following the 49ers preseason opener.
news

Inside Javon Kinlaw's Dedicated Offseason Training

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw shared details on how he's getting ready for the San Francisco 49ers upcoming season.
news

A Leader in the Locker Room: How Brock Purdy is Embracing His Role in 2023

As Brock Purdy gears up for his second season in the league, he reflects on what he's learned from Jimmy Garoppolo during 49ers-Raiders joint practices.
news

In My Own Words: First Offseason with the 49ers

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Isaiah Oliver shared his first-person account of going through a full offseason with the team in this four-part series.
news

Eight 49ers Land on NFL Network's 'Top of 100 Players of 2023' List

The San Francisco 49ers had eight players make the cut for the "Top 100 Players of 2023," the most of any team in the league.
news

Nick Bosa Ranked No. 4 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa was voted as the No. 4 player in the NFL's "Top 100 Players of 2023" list.
news

How Dwight Clark's Legacy Inspires the Next Generation of 49ers Players

San Francisco 49ers defensive linemen Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell shared how remembering iconic moments such as "The Catch" fuel motivation in their own careers.
Advertising