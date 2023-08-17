Defense Keeps Up the Pressure; Tyrion Davis-Price Shows Up Big in Year 2

Thursday's practice marked the first time quarterback ﻿Brock Purdy﻿ had thrown for three-straight days since rejoining the San Francisco 49ers for live-action following his offseason elbow surgery. The second-year QB began training on a pitch count and had his practice restrictions removed heading into the start of the second week of the preseason.

The team's third practice of the week was an encouraging one for Purdy and the first-team offense who took a bulk of the 11-on-11 reps and went 13-of-19 in pass attempts. During red zone work, the former seventh-round pick linked up with wide receiver ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ and tight end ﻿Ross Dwelley﻿ for touchdowns. In move-the-ball drills, Purdy connected with wideout ﻿Chris Conley﻿ on an intermediate crosser as he led his unit into field goal range.

With running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ working back from injury and ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ not spotted at practice, running back reps were split between ﻿Tyrion Davis-Price﻿ and ﻿Jordan Mason﻿. Davis-Price has seen increased work this summer and garnered praise from coaches, teammates and the front office for his preparation headed into his sophomore season.

"It's been fun this offseason, getting into the playbook, being able to learn more and understand it, so you can build that trust around the offense," Davis-Price said.

"He's really come a long way," general manager John Lynch said. "Again, he plays for two tough coaches in (assistant head coach/running backs coach) Anthony Lynn and (running backs coach) Bobby Turner who have a high standard. That room has a high standard.

"At times last year, it just didn't feel like it was the guy we watched in college. But man, it's been a complete turnaround. He's hitting the hole. He's hitting it with the aggressiveness and that downhill style that we like and he's made himself a better receiver in the pass game."

Defense and Special Teams Highlights

On the other side of the ball, the defense nearly came up with another two interceptions. Safety ﻿Talanoa Hufanga﻿ nearly got his hands on a pass intended for Mason in the end zone, and in the move-the-ball period, cornerback ﻿Isaiah Oliver﻿ dove for a pass attempt to wide receiver ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿.

Linebacker ﻿Fred Warner﻿ kicked off the start of team drills with a would-be sack, and defensive linemen ﻿Clelin Ferrell﻿ and ﻿Alex Barrett﻿ followed up in the next outing by the first-team defense. Linebacker ﻿Curtis Robinson﻿ broke up a pass intended for tight end ﻿Charlie Woerner﻿ from inside the end zone.

The final practice of the week featured a unique special teams wrinkle. The 49ers iced rookie kicker ﻿Jake Moody﻿, however, he was unfazed and hit his two kicks from 34 and 44 yards out.

Practice Attendance Updates

Quarterback ﻿Brandon Allen﻿ was back at practice after being out the previous two workouts for personal reasons but did not take part in 11-on-11 drills. Defensive linemen ﻿Drake Jackson﻿ and ﻿Kalia Davis﻿ were suited up but continued to work on individual drills over the course of practice.