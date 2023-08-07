Camp Chronicles: Three Straight TDs from Brock Purdy on Dwight Clark Day

Camp Feature: DL Clelin Ferrell

With the team set to travel to Las Vegas on Tuesday, it's only fitting that the San Francisco 49ers participated in one of their longest and hottest practices of camp on the eve of their departure. Of course, even the steamiest day in Santa Clara won't compare to the triple-digit weather the team will likely encounter this coming week.

Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell﻿, who played four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, is all too familiar with the typical training camp weather of the southern Nevada desert.

"The heat definitely turns up a notch when you go to Vegas, but we are going to practice in the morning," Ferrell said. "We'll hopefully beat some of the heat.

"I think the guys are more so excited. I don't think they're worried about the heat. Definitely a lot of the coaches, I told them to bring some chapstick, some vaseline, wipe inside your nose. It gets pretty dry."

Ferrell's reunion with his former team is coming less than six months after signing on with San Francisco in free agency. The veteran defensive lineman was a regular during voluntary practices during the offseason and has seen his efforts pay off early in camp. Ferrell has been running with the first team defense, lining up alongside Javon Hargrave﻿, Arik Armstead and Drake Jackson﻿.

"Just the aspect of being in a new environment has been really good for me," Ferrell said. "That's not to say the one I came from was a troubled one, but more so, understanding that being in a new group with the D-line, specifically, having Coach Chris (Kocurek) has been really big for me.

"I took a lot of the reading out of my game, and now, I am out there just reacting. I feel like we are just a pack of animals out there, and we're really just playing off of instinct."

In addition to his position coach and defensive line room helping the former first-round pick elevate his game, Ferrell has also had All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams keeping him sharp out on the field. It's a matchup he's grateful to be faced with day in and day out.

"That's a guy who I grew up watching," Ferrell said. "I'm from Richmond, Virginia. He played for Washington for a long time... He's a guy where, I see his game, it's a level to where I feel like I have to bring it every day to earn his respect.