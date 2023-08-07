Camp Chronicles: Three Straight TDs from Brock Purdy on Dwight Clark Day

Aug 07, 2023 at 04:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers held their final open practice of training camp on a holiday recognized within the organization as 87 Day. The day is dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of Hall of Fame wide receiver Dwight Clark. Famously responsible for "The Catch" from Joe Montana in the 1981 NFC Championship Game, Clark lives forever in 49ers lore as the player that secured the team's entry into Super Bowl XVI.

Here are the updates from Day 10 of the team's workouts:

Updates from the coaches and front office personnel:

  • Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk took a scheduled veteran rest day.
  • Head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that he "doubts" quarterback Brock Purdy will play in the 49ers first preseason game versus the Las Vegas Raiders this coming weekend, however, that is subject to change.
  • Shanahan expects to see Purdy participate in both of the joint practices in Las Vegas.
  • The head coach anticipates there will be a change in Purdy's throwing schedule at some point next week.
  • Shanahan noted that for his evaluation process, the joint practices against the Raiders are more critical than the preseason contests because he is able to call plays normally, put his athletes in specific situations and there is unpredictability in the way games unfold.

Related Links

Camp Highlights:

  • Quarterback Sam Darnold took the first set of second-team drills on Monday. He and Trey Lance did their usual swap out every team period during 11-on-11 drills.
  • Defensive lineman Austin Bryant had three would-be sacks during 11-on-11 drills.
  • Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles picked off a pass early in team drills which was one of two interceptions netted by the defense. He nearly intercepted a pass intended for wideout Chris Conley shortly after making his grab.
  • Offensive plays of the day: Purdy threw three-straight touchdown passes during the team's red zone drills to wide receivers Jauan Jennings﻿, Tay Martin and Willie Snead IV﻿.
  • Defensive play of the day: veteran safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. snagged his third interception of camp after a pass was tipped in the air during 11-on-11 drills. The pick was the sixth-overall of training camp for the defensive unit.

☀️ 49ers Beat the Heat at Training Camp

Check out the best images as players beat the heat at Saturday's training camp practice.

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 27

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB D'Shawn Jackson
2 / 27

CB D'Shawn Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 27

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
4 / 27

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 27

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Joey Fisher
6 / 27
Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
7 / 27

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Kinlaw
8 / 27

LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ji'Ayir Brown
9 / 27

WR Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB Jalen Graham, WR Chris Conley
10 / 27

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB Jalen Graham, WR Chris Conley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 27

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
12 / 27

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
13 / 27

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
14 / 27

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Troy Fumagalli
15 / 27

TE Troy Fumagalli

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tayler Hawkins, WR Willie Snead IV
16 / 27

WR Tayler Hawkins, WR Willie Snead IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
17 / 27

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
18 / 27

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III, WR Willie Snead IV
19 / 27

CB Samuel Womack III, WR Willie Snead IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB A.J. Parker
20 / 27

DB A.J. Parker

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
21 / 27

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Leroy Watson
22 / 27

OL Leroy Watson

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
23 / 27

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
24 / 27

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR Danny Gray, WR Brandon Aiyuk
25 / 27

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR Danny Gray, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
26 / 27

FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
27 / 27

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Camp Feature: DL Clelin Ferrell

With the team set to travel to Las Vegas on Tuesday, it's only fitting that the San Francisco 49ers participated in one of their longest and hottest practices of camp on the eve of their departure. Of course, even the steamiest day in Santa Clara won't compare to the triple-digit weather the team will likely encounter this coming week.

Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell﻿, who played four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, is all too familiar with the typical training camp weather of the southern Nevada desert.

"The heat definitely turns up a notch when you go to Vegas, but we are going to practice in the morning," Ferrell said. "We'll hopefully beat some of the heat.

"I think the guys are more so excited. I don't think they're worried about the heat. Definitely a lot of the coaches, I told them to bring some chapstick, some vaseline, wipe inside your nose. It gets pretty dry."

Ferrell's reunion with his former team is coming less than six months after signing on with San Francisco in free agency. The veteran defensive lineman was a regular during voluntary practices during the offseason and has seen his efforts pay off early in camp. Ferrell has been running with the first team defense, lining up alongside Javon Hargrave﻿, Arik Armstead and Drake Jackson﻿.

"Just the aspect of being in a new environment has been really good for me," Ferrell said. "That's not to say the one I came from was a troubled one, but more so, understanding that being in a new group with the D-line, specifically, having Coach Chris (Kocurek) has been really big for me.

"I took a lot of the reading out of my game, and now, I am out there just reacting. I feel like we are just a pack of animals out there, and we're really just playing off of instinct."

In addition to his position coach and defensive line room helping the former first-round pick elevate his game, Ferrell has also had All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams keeping him sharp out on the field. It's a matchup he's grateful to be faced with day in and day out.

"That's a guy who I grew up watching," Ferrell said. "I'm from Richmond, Virginia. He played for Washington for a long time... He's a guy where, I see his game, it's a level to where I feel like I have to bring it every day to earn his respect.

"If I can go out there and potentially have success, then everything else really just comes... It can get chippy sometimes, but it's been nothing but a blessing."

Related Content

news

49ers Celebrate '87 Day' at Training Camp

The San Francisco 49ers hosted Dwight Clark Day on Wednesday, August 7 during the team's open training camp to celebrate the legendary player and honor his legacy.
news

Celebrating Dwight Clark Day and Previewing Joint Practices | 1st & 10

Learn more about how the 49ers honor Dwight Clark on 87 Day and preview joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Training Camp Community Corner: Military Appreciation

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed military members to Day 8 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP.
news

Camp Chronicles: Purdy Rest Day, Snead IV Shines 

Learn more about the news updates, practice highlights and press conference recaps from Day 9 of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.
news

Camp Chronicles: Quarterbacks Show Out on Day 8

Learn more about the news updates, practice highlights and press conference recaps from Day 8 of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.
news

Training Camp Community Corner: Frontline Heroes

The 49ers honored the San Francisco fire department, Bay Area hospitals and wellness organizations on Day 7 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP.
news

Detailing Changes in QB Rotation and Training Camp Injury Updates | 1st & 10

Learn more about a shakeup to the 49ers quarterback rotation and the latest training camp injury updates on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Camp Chronicles: Veterans Day Off, QB Routine Shakeup

Learn more about the news updates, practice highlights and press conference recaps from Day 7 of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.
news

Reviewing the Growth of 2nd Year Standouts and Training Camp Special Guests | 1st & 10

Learn more about the second-year standouts and a special training camp visitor on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Camp Chronicles: Competition Heats Up on Day 2 of Pads

Learn more about the news updates, practice highlights and press conference recaps from Day 6 of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.
news

Training Camp Community Corner: Diversity & Inclusion

The 49ers celebrated diversity and inclusion with 49ers PRIDE, athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their allies on Day 6 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP.
Advertising