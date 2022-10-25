Burks, Robinson Answer Fan Questions about College Tips and More

Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team's only player-focused podcast, discussing the upcoming game week and leading players through fan-submitted questions about football, life and everything in between. Linebackers Oren Burks and Curtis Robinson joined the 49ers You've Got Mail podcast presented by Manscaped to share more about their stories and discuss their off-the-field interests.

Here are five things we learned about Burks and Robinson:

Burks and Robinson factored many things, including football, into their decisions to go to Vanderbilt and Stanford respectively. Here's what the duo recommended to a fan that is currently applying to colleges:

Burks: "For me, academically, I was a business guy. Vanderbilt actually doesn't have a business school but we have human organizational development, and I did a corporate strategy minor... When you're applying, you definitely want to be well-rounded. So, play multiple sports, different clubs, NHS, things like that - that definitely helps in the process. They are looking at the complete person."

Robinson: "I think the essays are the best way to convey who you are to a committee that is looking at your application. Be as honest as you can."

For Robinson, his college career was highlighted by a prestigious scholarship working for former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Robinson: "That was cooler than any football accomplishment that I've ever had. I was more starstruck meeting Condoleezza Rice than I was ever meeting any football player or coach... It was a cool research opportunity. Just being around her, getting to hear her speak, talking about her experiences, and talking about the things she had done, things she had seen, it gave me perspective into how little I really was and how much I still had to learn and grow. It was an awesome experience."

Off the field, one of Burks' biggest interests is investment real estate. The linebacker shared details about the portfolio that he has developed and currently manages.

Burks: "I do some development in Nashville. That's where I live in the offseason. I just finished up my first development project. It's on the market now... I'm just doing some rentals and things like that."

Burks and Robinson had some great advice for a fan out of Fremont that needed help with his girlfriend and her cooking. This is how they would help take their meals to the next level.

Burks: "Honestly, you hop in, and you cook with her. That's the best way to do it. I've done Hello Fresh, and it's like meal service. They have everything prepped for you, good recipes and things like that. You can also switch over the variety."

Robinson: "Don't say you don't like it (her cooking). That's never going to go over well."

There's certain things that you should and should not do at the movie theater. This is how Burks and Robinson would deal with people who are speaking loudly during a movie.

Burks: "I'm saying something for sure. It depends on how obnoxious it is... (I would say) something very approachable, non-confrontational."