Aiyuk Reaches 1K Receiving Yards; Stats and Facts from #SEAvsSF

Team Highlights
- The 49ers have swept the season series against the Seahawks in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history and won five-consecutive games (postseason included) against Seattle, marking the team's longest winning streak in series history.
- San Francisco has won 11-consecutive regular season games against NFC West opponents, which is the most consecutive division wins by an NFC West team since 2002.
- The Niners improved to 22-18 against the NFC West, including 4-0 in 2023 under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
- The 49ers offense registered 527 total yards on the day, marking the most yards in a single game this season by the team and the most yards that the 49ers have registered since 2019.
- The 49ers scored a touchdown on their opening possession for the eighth time this season and have scored an NFL-high 59 points on the opening possession of games this season.
- The team's 59 points on opening possessions this season is the second-most points scored by an NFL team on opening possessions through their first 13 games since at least 2000.
- The 49ers defense has held opposing offenses without a 100-yard individual rusher in 40-consecutive games dating back to Week 9 of 2021.
- San Francisco's 40-consecutive games without an opposing 100-yard rusher marks the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest streak by an NFL team since the New Orleans Saints streak from 2017-2020.
Offensive Highlights
- Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 19-of-27 passing attempts for a career-high 368 yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating of 122.1. His two passing touchdowns gave him 25 this season and 38 in his career.
- Purdy's 70.4 completion percentage marks his seventh-consecutive game with a completion percentage of 70-or-higher, which is the longest streak of games with a completion percentage of 70-or-higher by a 49ers quarterback since QB Joe Montana in the 1989 season.
- Purdy is also just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to register a completion percentage 70-or-higher in seven-consecutive games.
- With a passer rating of 122.1, Purdy has now registered 12 games in his first two seasons with a passer rating of 110.0-or-more, which ties Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino for the third-most such games in a player's first two seasons in NFL history.
- Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 16 carries for 145 yards on the ground to go along with one reception for eight yards through the air.
- McCaffrey opened the game with a 72-yard rush, which marked the team's longest rushing play of the season and the third-longest rush of his career.
- McCaffrey's 145 yards gives him five games this season with 100-or-more rushing yards, the most in the NFL, and marks the 20th such game of his career, giving him the fifth-most games with 100-or-more rushing yards among active NFL running backs.
- With 153 yards from scrimmage on the day, McCaffrey reached 10,000 yards from scrimmage in his career.
- In 88 career games, McCaffrey has totaled 10,071 yards from scrimmage and 77 total touchdowns, making him the seventh player in NFL history to register 10,000-or-more yards from scrimmage and 75-or-more total touchdowns in his first 90 career games.
- Wide receiver Deebo Samuel hauled in seven receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown through the air to go along with one carry for a touchdown on the ground. His receiving touchdown marked his fourth of the season and the 16th of his career, while his rushing touchdown marked his fifth of the season and the 19th of his career.
- With 116 reception yards, two receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown last week versus the Philadelphia Eagles and 149 reception yards, one receiving touchdown and one rushing touchdown against the Seahawks, Samuel became just the second player in NFL history to register 100-or-more reception yards, one-or-more receiving touchdowns and one-or-more rushing touchdowns in back-to-back games.
- Samuel's three career games with one-or-more rushing touchdowns and one-or-more receiving touchdowns are tied for the fourth-most in franchise history.
- Samuel's 19 career rushing touchdowns are the most by a player whose primary position is wide receiver since at least 1960.
- Tight end George Kittle tallied three receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown, marking his sixth touchdown on the season and the 37th of his career.
- With 76 receiving yards on the day, Kittle now has 6,065 receiving yards in 95 career games, which is the fourth-fewest amount of games to reach 6,000 career receiving yards by an NFL tight end since at least 1970.
- Kittle also became the fastest 49ers tight end to reach 6,000 career receiving yards and the third-fastest 49ers player to reach 6,000 career receiving yards.
- Kittle is also the fifth tight end in NFL history to register 6,000-or-more receiving yards in the first seven seasons of his career.
- Running back Jordan Mason added four carries for 20 yards and one touchdown, marking his third rushing touchdown of the season and the fourth of his career.
- Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk registered six receptions for 126 yards, giving him a career-high 1,053 receiving yards on the season and marking the second season of his career with 1,000-or-more receiving yards.
- Aiyuk is the first 49ers wide receiver to accomplish the feat since wide receiver Anquan Boldin in the 2013-14 seasons (1,179 receiving yards in 2013 and 1,062 receiving yards in 2014) and the first 49ers player to do so since tight end George Kittle in the 2018-19 seasons (1,377 receiving yards in 2018 and 1,053 receiving yards in 2019).
Defensive Highlights
- Linebacker Fred Warner registered eight tackles and an interception of Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock, marking his fourth interception of the season and the eighth of his career.
- Warner's four interceptions this season are tied for the most by a non-defensive back in franchise history.
- Warner's eight tackles give him 107 tackles this season, marking his sixth-consecutive season with 100-or-more tackles.
- Warner's six-consecutive seasons with 100-or-more tackles surpasses former linebacker Derek Smith for the most by a 49ers player in franchise history.
- Warner also became the fifth active NFL player to post 100-or-more tackles in six-consecutive seasons.
- Defensive lineman Nick Bosa registered six tackles and 1.5 sacks of Lock, giving him 9.5 on the season and 52.5 in his career, which surpasses linebacker Ahmad Brooks for the third-most sacks in franchise history.
- Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell registered four tackles and 1.0 sack of Lock, giving him 2.5 sacks on the season and 12.5 in his career.
- Defensive lineman Randy Gregory registered one tackle and 1.0 sack of Lock, giving him 3.0 on the season and 21.5 in his career.
- Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw registered three tackles and a 0.5 sack of Lock, giving him 2.5 on the season and 4.0 sacks in his career.
- Safety Ji'Ayir Brown registered six tackles and one interception of Lock, marking the second interception of his career.
