What the 49ers and Seahawks Had to Say Following Week 14

Niners Liners

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on the team's second victory against the Seahawks:

"I though there were some things that were a little sloppy, just a little inconsistent throughout the day, but the guys made a ton of plays, got enough points, two turnovers the defense caused were huge. It wasn't perfect football by any means, but the only goal is to get a win, and we found a way to do it."

"Every year he gets so much better, on the football field and also off the football field, which leads to the football field in terms of how mature he is. He's one of our leaders in there. I think BA has come a long way. He gets so amped up for the game, and sometimes he won't get the ball for a little bit, and then, he gets it late. Sometimes it happens early, but with BA this year, it really doesn't matter with him. He's the same way down in and down out, and it carries over down in the run game and the pass game. With the type of football player that he is and how talented he is, you always feel that it's only a matter of time that he's going to get his 1,000 (receiving yards). He deserves it, and he's been great for us this year."