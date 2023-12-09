Elijah Mitchell and Spencer Burford OUT vs. Seahawks; Inactives for #SEAvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers will be without their starting right guard in Spencer Burford for the team's second bout with the Seattle Seahawks. The sophomore offensive lineman suffered a knee injury versus the Philadelphia Eagles that kept him out of practice all week, and earned him a doubtful injury designation headed into the weekend. Burford missed the 49ers Thanksgiving night game against Seattle due to an issue with his other knee. Similarly to that Week 12 matchup, San Francisco will look to veteran swing offensive lineman Jon Feliciano to step in for Burford.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III (rib), who was initially ruled out of the Week 14 contest, was placed on the Injured Reserve list Saturday afternoon. In a corresponding move, the team promoted wide receiver Chris Conley to the active roster, and he will be active versus the Seahawks. Conley has already been elevated three times season, reaching the season limit permitted for practice squad players, so in order to have Conley available for this game, the 49ers had to sign him to the 53-man roster. With McCloud III out, it's likely San Francisco will platoon some combination of Ronnie Bell, Kyle Juszczyk and Deebo Samuel to cover his return specialist duties.