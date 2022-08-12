8 Takeaways from the 49ers Preseason Opener vs. the Packers

Aug 12, 2022 at 10:15 AM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Trey Lance Comes Away with a Perfect Passer Rating

Lance played just two offensive series in the 49ers preseason opener and went 4-of-5 for 92 yards, a touchdown and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. The second-year quarterback also led the opening drive that resulted in a field goal.

"He did some good things," Head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It was a good first game. I wish we had kept him out there more but had to get him out."

"I was just trying to get better," Lance said. "It's the same thing. It's the training camp mindset—be efficient, move the ball, take care of the ball and give those guys a chance. The offensive line did a great job and the young guys did a great job. It's a lot more fun to win."

Samuel Womack III Notches Not One, but Two Interceptions

The sixth-round draft pick was the standout of the 49ers defensive unit, coming up with two of the team's three interceptions from the day. His first takeaway was an impressive strip of receiver Romeo Doubs at the sideline. The second of Womack's interceptions also came in the second quarter. The rookie picked off Jordan Love on a pass intended for Amari Jai Rodgers and returned it for 50 yards.

"Both of them," Womack III said when asked which interception was his favorite. "Our defensive coaches preach fighting for the ball, fighting until the end and fighting until the ref makes a call. I just fought for the ball."

Spencer Burford Gets the Bulk of the Work at Right Guard

The rookie offensive lineman played the entire first half and the first series out of the break before being replaced by undrafted free agent Jason Poe. The high rep count is not unexpected as the team is evaluating his readiness for the starting job at right guard moving forward. Shanahan didn't have an immediate assessment on the rookie's performance.

"I knew when he made a mistake," Shanahan said. "That is usually the case on the offensive line. You only notice when someone messes up, if not, you're looking downfield. I know he had a couple mistakes today like they all did, but it's good to have him out there and get that playing time for three quarters. You can't do that enough with rookies, especially rookie offensive lineman."

Two Players Exit Early with Injuries

Drake Jackson exited the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter after chasing down Packers quarterback Jordan Love on a scramble. The rookie defensive end was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Head coach Kyle Shanahan described Jackson's injury as a "stinger" in his postgame press conference.

Dontae Johnson suffered a rib injury late in the fourth quarter with just under five minutes to play.

Ray-Ray McCloud III Shows Promise on Offense and Special Teams

McCloud III continued where he left off in camp, putting up four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown in Friday night's game. His play of the night was a 39-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Nate Sudfeld in the second quarter. McCloud III also worked in as punt returner in Friday's contest.

"Opportunity meets preparation," McCloud III said when asked how he got open for the touchdown. "Myself, Trey and Nate have been staying after practice, also Deebo (Samuel) and all the receivers, practicing that particular route. We practiced where to hit it, timing, depth and being where we need to be."

Pregame Snaps: Packers vs. 49ers (Preseason Week 1) 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers.

S Talanoa Hufanga
1 / 19

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
2 / 19

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
3 / 19

QB Trey Lance

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Trey Lance
4 / 19

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks, S Talanoa Hufanga
5 / 19

LB Oren Burks, S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
6 / 19

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Danny Gray
7 / 19

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
8 / 19

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Austin Ginn/49ers
2022 49ers Special Teams
9 / 19

2022 49ers Special Teams

Austin Ginn/49ers
K Robbie Gould
10 / 19

K Robbie Gould

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
11 / 19

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
12 / 19

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
13 / 19

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Nate Sudfeld
14 / 19

QB Nate Sudfeld

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
15 / 19

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
16 / 19

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
17 / 19

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Marcus Johnson
18 / 19

WR Marcus Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
19 / 19

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Rookie Wide Receiver Danny Gray is a Bright Spot on the 49ers Offensive Unit

Danny Gray is best known for his speed, and it was on full display versus Green Bay. Lance connected with the rookie receiver in his second series, capping off the three-play drive with a 76-yard dime to Gray along the left sideline. The 49ers third-round pick torched the defender and racked up 42 yards after the catch on his way to the end zone.

"They (49ers teammates) knew I was fast," Gray said as he described his touchdown greeting from his teammates. "Everyone just came up to me and they were telling me 'Man, you were fast,' 'you were blazing' and 'you burned him.' I just have a lot of love for my teammates."

Jake Brendel Gets the Start at Center

Shanahan has rotated in both Daniel Brunskill and Brendel at center throughout camp and opted to have No. 64 open up the game. Brendel played nearly the entire first half of the game except the final series before the break.

20 Veteran Starters Sit Out Game 1 of the Preseason

Twenty of the team's veterans did not suit up for Friday night's game. That list included: Brandon Aiyuk, Azeez Al-Shaair, Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, Samson Ebukam, Jimmy Garoppolo, Dre Greenlaw, Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle, Elijah Mitchell, Jaylon Moore, Emmanuel Moseley, Charles Omenihu , Hassan Ridgeway, Deebo Samuel, Charvarius Ward, Jimmie Ward, Fred Warner, Trent Williams and Jeff Wilson Jr.

