8 Takeaways from the 49ers Preseason Opener vs. the Packers

Trey Lance Comes Away with a Perfect Passer Rating

Lance played just two offensive series in the 49ers preseason opener and went 4-of-5 for 92 yards, a touchdown and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. The second-year quarterback also led the opening drive that resulted in a field goal.

"He did some good things," Head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It was a good first game. I wish we had kept him out there more but had to get him out."

"I was just trying to get better," Lance said. "It's the same thing. It's the training camp mindset—be efficient, move the ball, take care of the ball and give those guys a chance. The offensive line did a great job and the young guys did a great job. It's a lot more fun to win."

Samuel Womack III Notches Not One, but Two Interceptions

The sixth-round draft pick was the standout of the 49ers defensive unit, coming up with two of the team's three interceptions from the day. His first takeaway was an impressive strip of receiver Romeo Doubs at the sideline. The second of Womack's interceptions also came in the second quarter. The rookie picked off Jordan Love on a pass intended for Amari Jai Rodgers and returned it for 50 yards.

"Both of them," Womack III said when asked which interception was his favorite. "Our defensive coaches preach fighting for the ball, fighting until the end and fighting until the ref makes a call. I just fought for the ball."

Spencer Burford Gets the Bulk of the Work at Right Guard

The rookie offensive lineman played the entire first half and the first series out of the break before being replaced by undrafted free agent Jason Poe. The high rep count is not unexpected as the team is evaluating his readiness for the starting job at right guard moving forward. Shanahan didn't have an immediate assessment on the rookie's performance.

"I knew when he made a mistake," Shanahan said. "That is usually the case on the offensive line. You only notice when someone messes up, if not, you're looking downfield. I know he had a couple mistakes today like they all did, but it's good to have him out there and get that playing time for three quarters. You can't do that enough with rookies, especially rookie offensive lineman."

Two Players Exit Early with Injuries

Drake Jackson exited the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter after chasing down Packers quarterback Jordan Love on a scramble. The rookie defensive end was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Head coach Kyle Shanahan described Jackson's injury as a "stinger" in his postgame press conference.

Dontae Johnson suffered a rib injury late in the fourth quarter with just under five minutes to play.

Ray-Ray McCloud III Shows Promise on Offense and Special Teams

McCloud III continued where he left off in camp, putting up four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown in Friday night's game. His play of the night was a 39-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Nate Sudfeld in the second quarter. McCloud III also worked in as punt returner in Friday's contest.