Presented by

49ers Lock Down Win No. 1 of 2023; Stats and Facts from #SFvsPIT

Sep 11, 2023 at 09:45 AM

Team Highlights

  • The San Francisco 49ers have started the regular season 1-0 for the eighth time in the last 12 seasons.
  • With their 30-7 win on Sunday, the team has now won back-to-back regular season games against the Steelers.
  • The 49ers improved to 13-10 all-time against Pittsburgh, including a 7-5 record on the road.
  • Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 2-0 all-time vs. the Steelers and is now to 5-1, including two-consecutive wins, against the AFC North since signing on with San Francisco in 2017.
  • San Francisco's 30-7 victory over the Steelers marked the worst home loss for Pittsburgh under Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and the worst home loss by the Steelers since 12/24/06 versus the Baltimore Ravens (L, 31-7).

Offensive Highlights

  • The 49ers offense finished with 34 carries for 188 yards and one touchdown. The team's 188 rushing yards in Week 1 were the most by the team in a season opener since finishing with 230 rushing yards versus the Minnesota Vikings on September 14, 2015 (W, 20-3) and the sixth most in a season opener in franchise history.
  • Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 19-of-29 passing attempts (65.5 completion percentage) for 220 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 111.3.
  • With the 49ers win and two touchdown passes on the day, Purdy became the first quarterback in NFL history to win his first six career regular season starts and throw at least two touchdown passes in each of those starts.
  • With a passer rating of 111.3, Purdy also became the first quarterback in NFL history to register a passer rating of 95.0-or-higher in each of his first six career regular season starts.
  • Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 22 carries for 152 yards and one touchdown.
  • His 152 yards mark his 16th career game with 100-or-more rushing yards, the most he has registered as a member of the 49ers and the most rushing yards registered by a 49ers running back in Week 1 since Carlos Hyde in 2015.
  • The rushing touchdown marked his first of the season and 39th of his career. It also marked McCaffrey's seventh-consecutive regular season game with one-or-more touchdowns, tying the longest streak of his career. He had a seven-game streak with one-or-more games with one-or-more touchdowns in 2019 that ran from Weeks 3 to 10 with a Week 7 Bye.
  • Including the playoffs, McCaffrey has scored one-or-more touchdowns in 10-consecutive games, which is the longest streak of any active NFL player and ties the second-longest streak by a member of the 49ers since wide receiver Freddie Solomon in 1984.
  • Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk caught eight passes for a career-high 129 yards and two touchdowns, marking his third-career game with two-or-more touchdown receptions and his fifth-career game with 100-or-more receiving yards.
  • With 129 yards and two touchdowns on the day, it marked the first time in his career that he has registered 100-or-more receiving yards and two-or-more touchdowns in the same game.
  • Aiyuk is the first 49ers wide receiver to register 100-or-more receiving yards in Week 1 since wide receiver Deebo Samuel accomplished the feat in 2021.
  • Aiyuk is also the first 49ers wide receiver to register 100-or-more yards and two-or-more touchdowns in Week 1 since wide receiver J.J. Stokes in 1998.
  • His two touchdown receptions in the first half mark his second-career game with two-or-more touchdown receptions in one half and the first time he's accomplished the feat since Week 6 in 2022 against the Atlanta Falcons.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Images (Week 1)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
3 / 65

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
4 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
5 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
7 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 65

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
10 / 65

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
11 / 65

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
12 / 65

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
13 / 65

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
14 / 65

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
15 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
16 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
17 / 65

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
18 / 65

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
19 / 65

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
20 / 65

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
21 / 65

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
22 / 65

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
23 / 65

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Charvarius Ward
24 / 65

LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Drake Jackson, S Talanoa Hufanga
25 / 65

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Drake Jackson, S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
26 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
27 / 65

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
28 / 65

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
29 / 65

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
30 / 65

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
31 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
32 / 65

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
33 / 65

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
34 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
35 / 65

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
36 / 65

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
37 / 65

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
38 / 65

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
39 / 65

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
40 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
41 / 65

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
42 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
43 / 65

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
44 / 65

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
45 / 65

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
46 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
47 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
48 / 65

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
49 / 65

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
50 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
51 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley, RB Christian McCaffrey
52 / 65

TE Ross Dwelley, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
53 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
54 / 65

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
55 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
56 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
57 / 65

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
58 / 65

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
59 / 65

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
60 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
61 / 65

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
62 / 65

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
63 / 65

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
64 / 65

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
65 / 65

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Defensive Highlights

  • Corneback Charvarius Ward registered 3.0 tackles and an interception of Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The interception marked his first of the season and the sixth of his career.
  • Safety Talanoa Hufanga registered 5.0 tackles and an interception of Pickett. Hufanga's interception marked his first of the season and the fifth of his career.
  • Defensive lineman Drake Jackson notched a single-game career-high 3.0 sacks on Pickett, giving him 6.0 career sacks.
  • With 3.0 sacks on the day, it marked Jackson's first multi-sack game of his career.
  • Defensive lineman Javon Hargrave registered 3.0 tackles and 1.0 sack on Pickett, giving him his first sack as a member of the 49ers and 38.5 total in his career.
  • Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. registered 1.0 sack on Pickett, giving him his first sack of the season and 22.0 in his career.

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 30-7 Win Over Steelers 👏

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

2023 San Francisco 49ers
1 / 12

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Brandon Aiyuk
2 / 12

S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
3 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
4 / 12

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 12

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
6 / 12

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker T.J. Watt
7 / 12

DL Javon Hargrave, Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker T.J. Watt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Brandon Aiyuk
8 / 12

S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker T.J. Watt
9 / 12

LB Fred Warner, Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker T.J. Watt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
10 / 12

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
11 / 12

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
12 / 12

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Special Teams Highlights

  • Kicker Jake Moody connected on each of his three field goal attempts from 41, 32 and 40 yards out and made all three of his PAT attempts.
  • His 41-yard field goal marked the first made field goal of his NFL career.

Related Content

news

Stats and Facts from the First Half of #SFvsLV

Take a look at the San Francisco 49ers highlights from the first half of preseason Game 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

By the Numbers: the 49ers 2023 Schedule Breakdown

Take a look at the San Francisco 49ers 2023 schedule through statistics and fun facts.
news

Stats and Facts: Numbers that Define the 2023 Draft Class

Let's take a look at statistics the San Francisco 49ers draft class put up during their collegiate careers.
news

Stats and Facts from the 49ers Divisional Round Victory Over the Dallas Cowboys

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 win against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round.
news

Stats and Facts from the 49ers Wild Card Victory Over the Seattle Seahawks

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers 41-23 win against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Stats and Facts From the 49ers 2022 Regular Season

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers 2022 regular season.
news

49ers Sweep the NFC West; Stats and Facts From Week 18 Win vs. Cardinals

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 18 win against the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Stats and Facts from the 49ers New Year's Day Victory vs. Raiders

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 17 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Stats and Facts from the 49ers Week 16 Win vs. Washington Commanders

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 16 win against the Washington Commanders.
news

49ers Sweep the Seahawks; Stats and Facts from #SFvsSEA

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 15 win against the Seattle Seahawks.
news

49ers Win Six-Consecutive Games; Stats and Facts from #TBvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Advertising