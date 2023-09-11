49ers Lock Down Win No. 1 of 2023; Stats and Facts from #SFvsPIT

Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers have started the regular season 1-0 for the eighth time in the last 12 seasons.
- With their 30-7 win on Sunday, the team has now won back-to-back regular season games against the Steelers.
- The 49ers improved to 13-10 all-time against Pittsburgh, including a 7-5 record on the road.
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 2-0 all-time vs. the Steelers and is now to 5-1, including two-consecutive wins, against the AFC North since signing on with San Francisco in 2017.
- San Francisco's 30-7 victory over the Steelers marked the worst home loss for Pittsburgh under Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and the worst home loss by the Steelers since 12/24/06 versus the Baltimore Ravens (L, 31-7).
Offensive Highlights
- The 49ers offense finished with 34 carries for 188 yards and one touchdown. The team's 188 rushing yards in Week 1 were the most by the team in a season opener since finishing with 230 rushing yards versus the Minnesota Vikings on September 14, 2015 (W, 20-3) and the sixth most in a season opener in franchise history.
- Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 19-of-29 passing attempts (65.5 completion percentage) for 220 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 111.3.
- With the 49ers win and two touchdown passes on the day, Purdy became the first quarterback in NFL history to win his first six career regular season starts and throw at least two touchdown passes in each of those starts.
- With a passer rating of 111.3, Purdy also became the first quarterback in NFL history to register a passer rating of 95.0-or-higher in each of his first six career regular season starts.
- Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 22 carries for 152 yards and one touchdown.
- His 152 yards mark his 16th career game with 100-or-more rushing yards, the most he has registered as a member of the 49ers and the most rushing yards registered by a 49ers running back in Week 1 since Carlos Hyde in 2015.
- The rushing touchdown marked his first of the season and 39th of his career. It also marked McCaffrey's seventh-consecutive regular season game with one-or-more touchdowns, tying the longest streak of his career. He had a seven-game streak with one-or-more games with one-or-more touchdowns in 2019 that ran from Weeks 3 to 10 with a Week 7 Bye.
- Including the playoffs, McCaffrey has scored one-or-more touchdowns in 10-consecutive games, which is the longest streak of any active NFL player and ties the second-longest streak by a member of the 49ers since wide receiver Freddie Solomon in 1984.
- Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk caught eight passes for a career-high 129 yards and two touchdowns, marking his third-career game with two-or-more touchdown receptions and his fifth-career game with 100-or-more receiving yards.
- With 129 yards and two touchdowns on the day, it marked the first time in his career that he has registered 100-or-more receiving yards and two-or-more touchdowns in the same game.
- Aiyuk is the first 49ers wide receiver to register 100-or-more receiving yards in Week 1 since wide receiver Deebo Samuel accomplished the feat in 2021.
- Aiyuk is also the first 49ers wide receiver to register 100-or-more yards and two-or-more touchdowns in Week 1 since wide receiver J.J. Stokes in 1998.
- His two touchdown receptions in the first half mark his second-career game with two-or-more touchdown receptions in one half and the first time he's accomplished the feat since Week 6 in 2022 against the Atlanta Falcons.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Defensive Highlights
- Corneback Charvarius Ward registered 3.0 tackles and an interception of Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The interception marked his first of the season and the sixth of his career.
- Safety Talanoa Hufanga registered 5.0 tackles and an interception of Pickett. Hufanga's interception marked his first of the season and the fifth of his career.
- Defensive lineman Drake Jackson notched a single-game career-high 3.0 sacks on Pickett, giving him 6.0 career sacks.
- With 3.0 sacks on the day, it marked Jackson's first multi-sack game of his career.
- Defensive lineman Javon Hargrave registered 3.0 tackles and 1.0 sack on Pickett, giving him his first sack as a member of the 49ers and 38.5 total in his career.
- Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. registered 1.0 sack on Pickett, giving him his first sack of the season and 22.0 in his career.
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Special Teams Highlights
- Kicker Jake Moody connected on each of his three field goal attempts from 41, 32 and 40 yards out and made all three of his PAT attempts.
- His 41-yard field goal marked the first made field goal of his NFL career.