What the 49ers and Packers Had to Say Following the Divisional Round

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur's Opening Statement

Well, that's a tough pill to swallow for all of us right now. That's a really disappointed locker room. I hurt for them. This is three years in a row, kind of situation, two years in a row we're the No. 1 seed and you lose home playoff games. Obviously I didn't do enough to get our team prepared to win a football game. Certainly, when we only score 10 points offensively, I put that all on myself. I've got to be better than that. You know, we had plenty of opportunities to kind of put that game away. I thought our defense battled their ass off. I thought they competed at the highest level. We had a ton of special teams miscues. But ultimately, give San Francisco a ton of credit. They came ready to play, they came ready to battle. We knew it would be four quarters and it went right down to the wire there. Like I said, I hurt for these guys more so than anybody because they put their bodies on the line. They come to work each and every day with a positive attitude, do everything in the best interest of the football team, and when you come up short, it's extremely disappointing. So, I don't know, I don't have a lot more than that to say.