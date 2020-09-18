Week 2 Fantasy Football Primer: 49ers at Jets

Jimmy Garoppolo faces a banged-up Jets defense that traded away star safety Jamal Adams during the offseason. But with no Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle likely playing at less than full strength (if at all), Jimmy G is only a Superflex option in fantasy leagues in a game that features one of the lowest projected totals in Week 2.
Kittle might suit up even without practicing all week, and he's impossible to sit in fantasy leagues if active, but it's best to temper expectations coming off a knee hyperextension that had him disappear from the box score in the second half last week. The Jets were stingy and ranked top-three in limiting fantasy points to tight ends last season, but the departure of safety Adams should change things dramatically.
Brandon Aiyuk is expected to debut and should be added in all fantasy leagues in which he's still available on the waiver wire, but no 49ers wide receiver can be confidently started in Week 2 despite the plus matchup, as San Francisco's gameplan will lean on rushing and defense.
Raheem Mostert had a memorable first career NFL start last week, when he became the fastest ball carrier (22.73 mph) in a game since 2016 while totaling 151 yards and a score. Tevin Coleman's snaps were limited because of the poor air quality, but fantasy managers have to love seeing Mostert get a career-high five targets, as an increased role as a receiver would be huge news for his value. Mostert's position in college was wideout, so he's certainly capable, and he's now up to 13 touchdowns over his last nine games (and was close to scoring a couple more times in Week 1). Coleman may be more involved Sunday. Jerick McKinnon looked good during his return, and the Jets had the #2 ranked run defense DVOA last year, but Mostert is a must-start in fantasy leagues right now.
The 49ers defense had some problems with Kyler Murray last week (although Javon Kinlaw impressed during his debut), and they now travel across the country to play an early game without Richard Sherman and possibly Ahkello Witherspoon. Still, expect a bounce back performance by SF, and as great of a story as it is with Frank Gore starting against his old team, he belongs on fantasy benches (along with Sam Darnold). With Jamison Crowder (hamstring) extremely iffy to play, Breshad Perriman and Chris Herndon are looking at a ton of targets against a banged up secondary, making both strong Week 2 fantasy sleepers.
