Week 10 Fantasy Football Primer: 49ers vs. Saints

Nick Mullens with limited weapons is mostly just a Superflex option, although his 8.6 YPA mark suggests he can be plenty useful in fantasy leagues down the stretch in the right matchups. Jerick McKinnon should again act as San Francisco's lead back with Raheem Mostert sidelined, making him a top-20 fantasy RB given the running back situation throughout the league right now. The Saints have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season, but McKinnon should be plenty active as a receiver and has quietly scored six touchdowns this season.

Brandon Aiyuk figures to be the center of the 49ers game plan (Kyle Shanahan half-jokingly said he had 85 percent of his plays drawn up for him last game before the rookie suddenly was forced to sit out) with Deebo Samuel and George Kittle out. So I have him ranked as a top-12 fantasy wide receiver this week. The rookie has impressed and should be targeted heavily (Marshon Lattimore has been beatable this season), and Shanahan will likely get him involved in other creative ways as well.

Jordan Reed should be closer to full strength now and is a fantasy sleeper at a thin tight end position, as he could easily emerge as the team's No. 2 option in the passing attack. Richie James is another sleeper, as he's getting overlooked in fantasy leagues for a receiver coming off a game in which he had 13 targets and nine receptions for 184 yards and one touchdown. James obviously won't match that production, but he could easily flirt with double-digit targets again Sunday.