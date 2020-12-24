Presented by

Week 16 Fantasy Football Primer: 49ers vs. Cardinals

Dec 24, 2020 at 10:05 AM
Dalton-1-(2)
Dalton Del Don

Yahoo! Fantasy Sports Writer

C.J. Beathard takes over, as the 49ers are down to their third-string quarterback in a season highlighted by injuries. He's not much of a fantasy option during championship week while facing a much-improved Arizona defense (despite Chandler Jones being out for the season) that ranks #8 against the pass in DVOA and sports the seventh-best pressure rate (25.3%).

With Raheem Mostert out, Jeff Wilson Jr. takes over as San Francisco's lead back (with some Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon mixed in). And the Niners offense could get a boost with George Kittle﻿'s return (the team's YPC typically improves when he plays too). Wilson Jr. is a hard runner who's always a threat at the goal line, and while his upside is capped some given Arizona's underrated defense and SF starting their third-string quarterback, Wilson should still be considered a top-20 fantasy back this week.

If Kittle is cleared to return, he's an immediate must start in fantasy leagues with the tight end position so thin. He's averaging the second-most receiving yards per game of his career and makes the entire offense (and your fantasy team) noticeably better when on the field.

Brandon Aiyuk will likely be shadowed by Patrick Peterson but should remain the focal point of San Francisco's offense (he's seen 29 targets over the last two weeks) with Deebo Samuel and Mostert out. Aiyuk is Pro Football Focus' #2 graded rookie this season, and he's one of the lone bright spots for San Francisco while looking like a future star. I have Aiyuk as a top-10 fantasy wide receiver and a must-start in fantasy leagues during championship week.

Kyler Murray has gotten 8.0 YPA with a whopping 24 touchdowns over seven home games this season, and he looked recovered from a shoulder injury last week. He's a top-three fantasy QB in Week 16, while Kenyan Drake is a bounce back candidate with Arizona as touchdown home favorites and Chase Edmonds' status uncertain while missing practice. DeAndre Hopkins versus Jason Verrett is an intriguing matchup, but the Cardinals offense should enjoy plenty of success with Javon Kinlaw﻿, Richard Sherman and Jimmie Ward all dealing with injuries.

Related Content

news

Week 15 Fantasy Football Primer: 49ers vs. Cowboys

Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the Week 15 matchup against the Cowboys and which member of the 49ers is likely to be the center of Sunday's game plan.
news

Week 14 Fantasy Football Primer: Washington vs. 49ers

Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the Week 14 matchup against the Football Team and which 49ers running back is a fantasy sleeper.
news

Week 13 Fantasy Football Primer: Bills vs. 49ers

Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the Week 13 matchup against the Bills and which 49ers player is a "sneaky" fantasy start this week.
news

Week 12 Fantasy Football Primer: 49ers at Rams

Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the Week 12 matchup against the Rams and who is a potential deep sleeper on Sunday.
news

Week 10 Fantasy Football Primer: 49ers vs. Saints

Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the Week 10 matchup against the Saints and which 49ers player is a fantasy sleeper for Sunday.
news

Week 9 Fantasy Football Primer: Packers vs. 49ers

Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the Week 9 matchup against the Packers and which 49ers player is a "must start" on Thursday.
news

Week 8 Fantasy Football Primer: 49ers at Seahawks

Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the Week 8 matchup against the Seahawks and which 49ers wideout is a potential sleeper.
news

Week 7 Fantasy Football Primer: 49ers vs. Patriots

Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the Week 7 matchup against the Patriots and which 49ers running back is a deep sleeper on Sunday.
news

Week 6 Fantasy Football Primer: Rams vs. 49ers

Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the Week 6 matchup against the Rams and which running back is a "must start" on Sunday.
news

Week 5 Fantasy Football Primer: Dolphins vs. 49ers

Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the Week 5 matchup against the Dolphins and which 49ers running back could be in for a big day.
news

Week 4 Fantasy Football Primer: Eagles vs. 49ers

Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the 49ers Week 4 matchup against the Eagles and a top receiver to potentially avoid this week.

Advertising