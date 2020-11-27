Week 12 Fantasy Football Primer: 49ers at Rams

The 49ers don't have to travel far and are coming off a Bye, while the Rams are coming off a big road win Monday night. So, the setup helps San Francisco, but that's likely not enough against one of the league's best defenses and with Trent Williams joining the laundry list of 49ers on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The availability of Raheem Mostert﻿, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel remains unclear, and those reinforcements would certainly help Nick Mullens versus an LA defense that has allowed the fewest passing touchdowns (11) this season and an NFL-low 6.1 YPA, with the next best defense ceding 6.6. Mullens is only a desperate option in Superflex leagues given the matchup and likely protection issues.

Mostert, Samuel and Aiyuk can be started as flex options if active, while Jordan Reed is a deep sleeper at a thin tight end position assuming he suits up, as Kyle Shanahan's schemes can keep the team's offense afloat (but it should be noted LAR has given up the fewest fantasy points to outside receivers this year). If Mostert sits again, the 49ers backfield is one to avoid against a dominant Rams defense that's allowed the fewest yards per play this season facing an undermanned San Francisco squad absolutely devastated by injuries.