Week 15 Fantasy Football Primer: 49ers vs. Cowboys

Nick Mullens gets the start again, but he's no guarantee to finish the game as Kyle Shanahan and company continue to be frustrated by the team's QB play this season. Still, you could do worse in Superflex leagues, as Dallas enters with a bottom-10 pass defense in DVOA, and Mullens is averaging 272.7 passing yards during seven starts this year.

With Deebo Samuel joining George Kittle on San Francisco's sideline, Brandon Aiyuk should be the center of the 49ers game plan. Over his last five games, Aiyuk has 36 catches for 495 yards and three touchdowns (facing three top-10 pass defenses over that span). The rookie wideout has arguably been San Francisco's lone bright spot in an otherwise disastrous season, and he's lined up for a big finish with the team dealing with so many injuries. In a highly favorable matchup and looking at a ton of targets, I have Aiyuk as a top-five fantasy WR this week.

﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ is battling a high-ankle sprain (and required an MRI this week) and will be at far less than 100 percent if he does play (and a big risk of leaving in-game). ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ has taken over as SF's clear No. 2 back. Wilson Jr. is a violent runner who's always a threat at the goal line, and he's pushed aside ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ and ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿. In a creative Kyle Shanahan system against a poor Dallas defense allowing the second-most rushing yards per game (132.8) to backs and an NFL-high 5.1 YPC this season, Wilson is an intriguing upside flier in Week 15.

No depth SF wide receiver has stepped up despite the opportunity this year, while ﻿Jordan Reed﻿ ran just 23 routes last week, leaving few worthy fantasy options in this passing attack. The 49ers defense is coming off a nice bounce back performance that held Washington's offense out of the end zone, and the team's fantasy D/ST is a fine start against a Dallas offense with a shaky line and a QB getting just 6.0 YPA this season.

Ezekiel Elliott remains a must-start in fantasy leagues given the thin running back position, but he split work evenly with Tony Pollard last week, and the 49ers have ceded the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs, so his disappointing season likely continues in Week 15.