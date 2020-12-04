Week 13 Fantasy Football Primer: Bills vs. 49ers

The 49ers got some reinforcements back and might've saved their season last week with their third win this year as underdogs. They now face another obstacle forced to travel Monday night for a "home" matchup that takes place in Arizona (although the fast turf should actually help them). Nick Mullens has made Jimmy Garoppolo look better and better, although in fairness, Mullens has faced a difficult recent schedule and has to deal with one of the worst pass-blocking units in the league. This week, Mullens gets a Bills defense that's vastly underperformed expectations, as they've gone from allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks last year to giving up the sixth-most this season. With a much healthier complement of weapons at his disposal, Mullens is a sneaky fantasy start this week.

Raheem Mostert will share touches but is still a top-12 fantasy RB when healthy and especially when facing a Buffalo defense that's yielded 4.7 YPC and the third-most rushing touchdowns (16) this year. It's a bummer Mostert has been bit by the injury bug, given that he has the highest YPC in NFL history. ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ is set to return this week and is likely to take over the No. 2 role (with Jerick McKinnon remaining the passing down back), but Jeff Wilson Jr. is the backup with the most fantasy upside.

Deebo Samuel had the most yards after contact by any wide receiver in a game this season during his return to action last week (while facing Jalen Ramsey and an LA defense allowing the fewest yards per play in the NFL), while Brandon Aiyuk is expected to return Monday night. Kyle Shanahan will find ways to get both plenty involved in the team's game plan, making Samuel and Aiyuk top-30 fantasy wide receivers this week. Jordan Reed remains a huge injury risk, but Mullens loves targeting him, and the Bills have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

Josh Allen won't get to come home to California thanks to the game's relocation, as the Firebaugh product is being forced to return to the scene of the "Hail Murray" instead. Allen has drastic splits with (306 passing yards per game) and without (238 passing YPG) John Brown (placed on IR) this season, and the 49ers defense looked a lot better last week with Richard Sherman back. Still, Allen remains a must-start in fantasy leagues given how well he's played this year and his rushing equity.