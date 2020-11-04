Week 9 Fantasy Football Primer: Packers vs. 49ers

An unprecedented number of injuries has changed the 49ers plans this season, including turning to ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ at quarterback Thursday night during the rematch of last year's NFC Championship game with the Packers. Mullens is a capable replacement who's gotten 8.7 YPA during his brief action this year (his 1.7 CPAE is actually a huge upgrade from ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s -3.6 mark, albeit in a limited sample, and Jimmy G deserves some slack for playing injured), but he's more of a Superflex option in fantasy leagues with ﻿George Kittle﻿ and ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ out (and down to their third-string center).

﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ did most of his work after Mullens took over last week and remains a must-start in all fantasy leagues as San Francisco's clear No. 1 option in the passing game right now, and he ranks top-20 in fantasy points per target as a rookie. That said, Aiyuk has a tough task Thursday night while likely shadowed by Jaire Alexander, who's been the league's best corner this season. ﻿Kendrick Bourne﻿ and ﻿Jordan Reed﻿ (if he plays) are sleepers for those in deeper leagues.

﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿ and ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ are the only remaining healthy backs, with Hasty clearly possessing more upside. And he gets a Packers defense that's ceded the most fantasy points to running backs this season. Green Bay just allowed Dalvin Cook to become the first player in NFL history to score a touchdown on his team's first four possessions last week, and ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ broke records while rushing for 220 yards and four touchdowns when these teams last met in January. So the matchup certainly looks right. Of course, the Packers enter as near touchdown favorites, so the game script might not be as favorable, but Hasty has impressed and should be considered a top-15 fantasy back this week given the situation (now cue McKinnon dominating the touches).