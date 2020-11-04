Presented by

Week 9 Fantasy Football Primer: Packers vs. 49ers

Nov 04, 2020 at 11:06 AM
Dalton-1-(2)
Dalton Del Don

Yahoo! Fantasy Sports Writer

An unprecedented number of injuries has changed the 49ers plans this season, including turning to ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ at quarterback Thursday night during the rematch of last year's NFC Championship game with the Packers. Mullens is a capable replacement who's gotten 8.7 YPA during his brief action this year (his 1.7 CPAE is actually a huge upgrade from ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s -3.6 mark, albeit in a limited sample, and Jimmy G deserves some slack for playing injured), but he's more of a Superflex option in fantasy leagues with ﻿George Kittle﻿ and ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ out (and down to their third-string center).

﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ did most of his work after Mullens took over last week and remains a must-start in all fantasy leagues as San Francisco's clear No. 1 option in the passing game right now, and he ranks top-20 in fantasy points per target as a rookie. That said, Aiyuk has a tough task Thursday night while likely shadowed by Jaire Alexander, who's been the league's best corner this season. ﻿Kendrick Bourne﻿ and ﻿Jordan Reed﻿ (if he plays) are sleepers for those in deeper leagues.

﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿ and ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ are the only remaining healthy backs, with Hasty clearly possessing more upside. And he gets a Packers defense that's ceded the most fantasy points to running backs this season. Green Bay just allowed Dalvin Cook to become the first player in NFL history to score a touchdown on his team's first four possessions last week, and ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ broke records while rushing for 220 yards and four touchdowns when these teams last met in January. So the matchup certainly looks right. Of course, the Packers enter as near touchdown favorites, so the game script might not be as favorable, but Hasty has impressed and should be considered a top-15 fantasy back this week given the situation (now cue McKinnon dominating the touches).

Aaron Rodgers will likely have last year's championship game blowout fresh in his mind (as well as last week's extremely disappointing loss), so it's safe to expect a big bounce back performance from the local QB. Rodgers has been protected as well as any quarterback in the league, while San Francisco's many injuries appear to be catching up to its defense. With Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon all likely out, Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams should form a committee versus a 49ers D that's shut down running backs this season, making it all the more likely it's a long night of pitch-and-catch by Rodgers and Davante Adams.

--

Dalton Del Don has been with Yahoo Sports since 2013, covering fantasy football, baseball and basketball. He appears on multiple podcasts each week and currently resides in the Bay Area, where he is an avid fan of the Golden State Warriors and 49ers.

For Del Don's fantasy stats and trends you love to see and other fantasy insight from around the league, visit here.

Related Content

news

Week 8 Fantasy Football Primer: 49ers at Seahawks

Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the Week 8 matchup against the Seahawks and which 49ers wideout is a potential sleeper.
news

Week 7 Fantasy Football Primer: 49ers vs. Patriots

Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the Week 7 matchup against the Patriots and which 49ers running back is a deep sleeper on Sunday.
news

Week 6 Fantasy Football Primer: Rams vs. 49ers

Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the Week 6 matchup against the Rams and which running back is a "must start" on Sunday.
news

Week 5 Fantasy Football Primer: Dolphins vs. 49ers

Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the Week 5 matchup against the Dolphins and which 49ers running back could be in for a big day.
news

Week 4 Fantasy Football Primer: Eagles vs. 49ers

Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the 49ers Week 4 matchup against the Eagles and a top receiver to potentially avoid this week.
news

Week 3 Fantasy Football Primer: 49ers at Giants

Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the 49ers Week 3 matchup against the Giants and potential waiver wire pick ups heading into Sunday.
news

Week 2 Fantasy Football Primer: 49ers at Jets

Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the 49ers Week 2 matchup against the Jets and potential waiver wire pick ups heading into Sunday.
news

Week 1 Fantasy Football Primer: Cardinals vs. 49ers

Yahoo! fantasy sports writer Dalton Del Don breaks down the top fantasy considerations in the 49ers Week 1 contest against the Cardinals and what makes Sunday not an ideal matchup for Arizona.

Advertising