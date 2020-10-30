Presented by

Week 8 Fantasy Football Primer: 49ers at Seahawks

Oct 30, 2020 at 11:33 AM
Dalton Del Don

Yahoo! Fantasy Sports Writer

In a game that promises to be fast-paced and has this week's highest over/under (54 points), this is arguably the biggest fantasy matchup of Week 8. ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ got 11.1 YPA last week without having to throw downfield at all, and there's a recipe for fantasy success against a Seattle defense that's allowed the most passing yards over the first six games of a season in NFL history (and could once again be without Jamal Adams). He will miss ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿, but with banged up running backs and facing a Seattle offense that's easily leading the NFL in yards per play, Jimmy G will be asked to throw far more than usual, making him a top-12 fantasy QB this week in a favorable matchup (the Seahawks rank #30 in pass defense DVOA and have ceded the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season).

﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ continues to impress as a rookie and should be busy Sunday with Samuel out and the 49ers down to their fifth-string running back. The Seahawks are relatively stingy against the run but have allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. So, Aiyuk is a top-12 WR on my board (and ﻿Kendrick Bourne﻿ is a sleeper) in Week 8. 

﻿George Kittle﻿ is the clear #1 fantasy tight end this week and should have a big game against Seattle's Cover 3 defense. And while ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ sees passing down work, ﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿ separates himself as San Francisco's new lead back. Touches are no sure thing, and SF has backs who will eventually get healthy. But Hasty currently has nice fantasy upside in Kyle Shanahan's dominant system that enters Week 8 ranked No. 2 in rush offense DVOA. 

Russell Wilson has played like an MVP this season and should have another huge game with his team's running backs all injured and facing a San Francisco defense that's far more beatable through the air and dealing with many injuries that figure to eventually catch up to them. It's difficult to predict who plays running back for Seattle (although beware the Carlos Hyde revenge game), but it's easy to rank Wilson as the fantasy QB1 this week. ﻿Jason Verrett﻿ has remarkably played like an All-Pro this season, but I still have both Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf ranked as top-five receivers in this matchup. Fire up pretty much everyone from this game in your fantasy lineups.

