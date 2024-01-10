Williams, McCaffrey and Two More Make NFLPA Players' All-Pro Team

Jan 10, 2024 at 08:30 AM
Awards season is upon us, and the San Francisco 49ers continue to be well represented when it comes to earning distinctions for the 2023 regular season. On Wednesday, the NFLPA released its list for the second-annual Players' All-Pro team, voted on exclusively by active NFL players, and four 49ers were recognized by their colleagues across the league as All-Pro caliber athletes.

Those four 49ers players include:

Williams, Warner and Juszczyk have been voted onto the Players' All-Pro team in back-to-back years.

For more information on the specifics of the voting process and the full player list, click here.

