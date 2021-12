Victoria De Oro Para Los 49ers De 31-13 Contra Los Falcons

Latest Videos Channel Mike McGlinchey and Levi's® Host Shop with a Player Event

Latest Videos Channel Bucky Brooks: 'No One Wants to Play the 49ers' Right Now

Latest Videos Channel Garoppolo, Juszczyk, Samuel, Wilson Jr., Kittle Recap #ATLvsSF

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Shanahan Evaluates 49ers 31-13 Win vs. Falcons

Latest Videos Channel Nick Bosa, Fred Warner Say Defense is 'Hitting Their Stride'

Latest Videos Channel Jimmie Ward's Tackle for Loss Forces Falcons Turnover on Downs

Latest Videos Channel Jeff Wilson Jr.'s Best Plays from His 119-Yard Game vs. Falcons

Latest Videos Channel 49ers Top Plays from 31-13 Win Over the Falcons in Week 15

Latest Videos Channel Deebo Samuel Knocks Out Defender's Mouthpiece on 21-Yard Gain

Latest Videos Channel Jimmy Garoppolo Hits Jauan Jennings in the Flat for a 4-Yard TD

Latest Videos Channel Nick Bosa Picks Up a Sack and Forces a Fumble on Matt Ryan

Latest Videos Channel Samson Ebukam Collapses the Pocket on Matt Ryan for a Sack

Latest Videos Channel 49ers Hold Strong for Goal-Line Stand to End Falcons Opening Series

Latest Videos Channel Jauan Jennings Spins Through Tackler for a 15 Yard Gain

Latest Videos Channel Jeff Wilson Jr.'s 5-Yard TD Run Extends 49ers Lead to 23-10

Latest Videos Channel Deebo Samuel Sprints to the Left Pylon for 10-Yard Rushing TD

Latest Videos Channel Deebo Samuel Makes Defenders Miss to Pick Up 30 Yards

Latest Videos Channel Brandon Aiyuk Racks Up the YAC on an Explosive Slant Route

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Juszczyk Plows Through Contact for a 49ers Touchdown

Latest Videos Channel Jimmy Garoppolo Connects with George Kittle for a 28-Yard Gain

Latest Videos Channel Arden Key Spins Matt Ryan to the Ground for a Loss of 11 Yards

Latest Videos Channel George Kittle Rockets Down the Sideline for a 25-Yard Gain

Latest Videos Channel 1-on-1: Jauan Jennings Discusses Wes Welker's Influence in His Career

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Shanahan Shares Final Injury Updates Ahead of #ATLvsSF

Latest Videos Channel Wilson Jr., Tomlinson Talk Importance of Dual-Threat Players in the 49ers Offense

Latest Videos Channel Patrick Willis Reflects on His Storied 49ers Career

Latest Videos Channel John Taylor Reveals Favorite Super Bowl Win

Latest Videos Channel Alfredo Gutiérrez Comparte la Importancia de la Sostenibilidad Ambiental

Latest Videos Channel Los 49ers: Avances de la Semana 15

Latest Videos Channel Jugadas Doradas Semana 14: 49ers vs. Bengals

Latest Videos Channel Patrick Willis and John Taylor Reveal Favorite Memories with 49ers Teammates

Latest Videos Channel Wishnowsky, Juszczyk, Bosa, Kittle Preview #ATLvsSF

Latest Videos Channel Ryans, McDaniel Discuss Progress They've Seen From Jennings, Thomas

Latest Videos Channel 49 Hours: Overtime Thriller in Cincinnati

Latest Videos Channel 49ers Partner with Fresh Lifelines for Youth for a Virtual Event

Latest Videos Channel George Kittle Named Week 14 NVP on Nickelodeon's 'NFL Slimetime'

Latest Videos Channel Yahoo! Sports Fantasy Football Rundown: Falcons vs. 49ers

Latest Videos Channel Shanahan, Hightower Share Injury Updates on Kittle, Warner and Other 49ers

Latest Videos Channel Jimmy Garoppolo, Fred Warner Set Focus for 49ers Week 15 Matchup