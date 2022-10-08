Omenihu Answers Fan Questions about Sack Celebrations, D-Line Dynamics and More

Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team's only player-focused podcast, discussing the upcoming game week and leading players through fan-submitted questions about football, life and everything in between. Defense lineman Charles Omenihu joined the 49ers You've Got Mail podcast presented by Manscaped ahead of the team's Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers and answered some fan-submitted questions.

Here are five things we learned about Omenihu:

It's no secret that the 49ers defense is dominating through this first quarter of the season, and the defensive line couldn't be more dialed in after a 6.0 sack performance against the Los Angeles Rams. But what are the personalities that make up that position group?

Omenihu: "JK (Javon Kinlaw) and I really vibe to the same kind of music, so he always turns me up. I turn him up, we kind of just do our thing. JK and I always make jokes, every single day. We're always laughing about something. Nick is kind of the same, just on the quieter end, and then everyone else is pretty quiet."

Right now, Omenihu's focus is on football, and doing his 1/11 on the defense unit of the San Francisco 49ers, but the defensive lineman has his sights set on another career after his playing days. Omenihu has aspirations to enter the world of sports broadcasting.

Omenihu: "I want to work on TV when I'm done playing. I wouldn't want to do a radio show. I would want to be like the people on ESPN. I wouldn't want to travel to games and call games. I would just do talk shows in LA. Kind of like what my boy Emmanuel Acho does."

As a native Texan, Omenihu grew up in the land of Tex Mex, and it's a favorite cuisine of his. He's yet to have more traditional Mexican food in NorCal, but it's on his list of things to do.

Omenihu: "Tex Mex is my preference...Steak fajitas, it's crazy. I love steak fajitas."

There's a lot of things to consider when picking a roommate, but there's one thing that is an automatic dealbreaker for Omenihu. If he had to live with his teammates, he couldn't be roommates with anyone that does this:

Omenihu: "Probably anybody that snores. I can't do snoring. I'm a super light sleeper. On the plane (for road trips), you don't really hear people because I always have my earphones in."

If Omenihu were stuck on a deserted island, there are three things the defensive lineman would take with him (assuming he manages to lockdown some wifi):