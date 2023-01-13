Morning Report: Williams, Bosa Among 49ers Players to Earn All-Pro Honors

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, January 13th.
New and Notable
Trent Williams, Nick Bosa Among Six 49ers Players to Earn AP All-Pro Honors
The San Francisco 49ers had four players earn Associated Press First-Team All-Pro honors for the 2022 season, marking the second year in a row the team has had multiple first-team selections. Additionally, San Francisco had a pair of players land on the AP Second-Team All-Pro list.
Why McCaffrey and Kittle Could be Primed for Big Games vs. Seattle: Oppositional Research 💪
The San Francisco 49ers will face a familiar foe to start their playoff run. This Saturday, the 49ers are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Wild Card Weekend after sweeping the Seahawks in the 2022 regular season for the first time since 2011.
Brock Purdy Wins His Second Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week
For the second time in three weeks, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has won the NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of Week for Week 18. The award comes on the same day the 49ers QB1 was named the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month.
Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks and Kevin Givens Cleared for Super Wild Card Weekend
On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers had their first rain-free day of practice for the week and enjoyed some good news on the injury front. Linebackers Dre Greenlaw (back) and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (neck) and offensive lineman Aaron Banks (ankle, knee) were all cleared to play in Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks. As expected, defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee) also avoided an injury designation, practicing full speed this week for the first time since facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.