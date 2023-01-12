Presented by

Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks and Kevin Givens Cleared for Super Wild Card Weekend

Jan 12, 2023 at 03:00 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers had their first rain-free day of practice for the week and enjoyed some good news on the injury front. Linebackers Dre Greenlaw (back) and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (neck) and offensive lineman Aaron Banks (ankle, knee) were all cleared to play in Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks. As expected, defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee) also avoided an injury designation, practicing full speed this week for the first time since facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is the third and final meeting between the two teams for the 2022 season, and San Francisco will have a nearly clean bill of health for it. The only two players ruled out for the upcoming playoff matchup were quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle).

"We know who is playing, and we have a number of guys back that we haven't had, so I'm excited about it," head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

One thing the 49ers will have to contend with, aside from the Seahawks, on Saturday is the weather. There is rain and heavy winds in the forecast, so they're gearing up for yet another contest with inclement weather.

"You've got everything in the gameplan for it to go any way, not just because of weather, but whether you're struggling in any aspect," Shanahan said. "You've always got that planned. We know it's a big possibility. We'll see how it affects both sides, and we'll adjust accordingly."

Below is the complete NFC Wild Card Round Practice Participation and Game Status Report for Thursday:

San Francisco 49ers

Status Report:

  • QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) - Out
  • CB Ambry Thomas (ankle) - Out

Seattle Seahawks

  • Did Not Practice: CB Xavier Crawford (hamstring), G Phil Haynes (ankle)
  • Limited Participation in Practice: RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle, quadricep), TE Noah Fant (knee), DE Shelby Harris (knee), WR Tyler Lockett (shin), S Ryan Neal (knee), RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle)
  • Full Participation in Practice: LB Bruce Irvin (pectoral), G Gabe Jackson (not injury related - resting player), T Abraham Lucas (knee), DT Al Woods (Achilles, not injury related - resting player), CB Tariq Woolen (ankle)

Status Report:

  • CB Xavier Crawford (hamstring) - Questionable
  • RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle, quadricep) - Questionable
  • DE Shelby Harris (knee) - Questionable
  • G Phil Haynes (ankle) - Questionable

