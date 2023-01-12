Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks and Kevin Givens Cleared for Super Wild Card Weekend

On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers had their first rain-free day of practice for the week and enjoyed some good news on the injury front. Linebackers Dre Greenlaw (back) and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (neck) and offensive lineman Aaron Banks (ankle, knee) were all cleared to play in Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks. As expected, defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee) also avoided an injury designation, practicing full speed this week for the first time since facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is the third and final meeting between the two teams for the 2022 season, and San Francisco will have a nearly clean bill of health for it. The only two players ruled out for the upcoming playoff matchup were quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle).

"We know who is playing, and we have a number of guys back that we haven't had, so I'm excited about it," head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

One thing the 49ers will have to contend with, aside from the Seahawks, on Saturday is the weather. There is rain and heavy winds in the forecast, so they're gearing up for yet another contest with inclement weather.