Brock Purdy Wins His Second Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

For the second time in three weeks, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has won the NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of Week for Week 18. The award comes on the same day the 49ers QB1 was named the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month.

In the team's 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the regular season finale, Purdy connected on 15-of-20 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns, earning him a 141.3 passer rating on the day. He remains undefeated in his six appearances of 2022 and has now recorded four games with 100+ passer ratings. Purdy's production has eclipsed both franchise and league records along the way, becoming the team's rookie passing touchdowns leader (13 touchdowns). The 49ers QB1 is also the only signal caller since 1950 to win his first five starts and throw two-or-more touchdown passes in each of those starts.