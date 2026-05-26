Morning Report: 'The Saloon' New Episode, Juszczyk Wins Dwight Clark Award 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, May 26:
New and Notable
Kyle Juszczyk Named 2026 Recipient of Dwight Clark Award
San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk was named the 2026 recipient of the Dwight Clark Award on Wednesday evening at The Dwight Clark Legacy Series held at the Hammer Theatre Center.
5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Gracen Halton
The 49ers added defensive lineman Gracen Halton with the No. 107 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Learn more about the former Oklahoma standout, from his California roots to the position switch that helped pave his path to the NFL.
Iconic Kittle Moment Named 2025 NFL Photo of the Year by Pro Football Hall of Fame
An airborne photo of "The People's Tight End" George Kittle has earned top honors from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bay Area-based photographer Kyle Terada won the 2025 Dave Boss Award of Excellence, awarded to the photograph of the year in the Hall of Fame's 58th annual photo contest, for his image titled "George Kittle TD."
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Take a closer look inside the "Home of the Faithful," and explore the rooms, details, and memorabilia featured in the 49ers 2026 schedule release video.
Take a look at the top images from Phase 2 of the offseason program.
View some of the best photos of the San Francisco 49ers 2026 rookie class officially signing their contracts.